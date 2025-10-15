Why Jaxon Kohler Will Have a Big Year for MSU
The Michigan State basketball team is preparing for the 2025-26 season, hoping to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Leading that effort will be big man Jaxon Kohler, who enjoyed a healthy season last year and played a pivotal role on a team that went to the Elite Eight. Now a captain, Kohler will be looked at as a leader for this Spartan squad.
Kohler averaged 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, connecting on nearly 52 percent of his shots from the floor and 37 percent of his three-point attempts. He has also improved as a defender each year.
This season should be a major year for the senior, as he hopes to lead this group to Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four. Here’s why 2025-26 will be a breakout campaign for Jaxon Kohler.
Kohler has always been a reliable post scorer and midrange shooter, and that should continue this season.
Kohler's scoring
His back-to-the-basket game and pick-and-pop jumper are some of the most valuable elements of this Spartan offense. Jeremy Fears Jr. should focus on getting him the ball in the post as much as possible.
Kohler will expand his offensive game and shoot more three-pointers next season, as his attempts increased tremendously last season. It would not be surprising to see him take two or more attempts from beyond the arc next season.
Shooting
MSU did not have enough reliable shooters last season, and some of its better ones have gone. Kohler will be relied upon to carry that offensive load from three-point range.
Kohler will be much more of a scorer in his fourth season, and his footwork should remain some of the best in the country.
Defense
He is also an underrated defender. Kohler is not Xavier Tillman as a defender by any means, but he can hold his own on a Tuesday in January during conference play. He is not the defensive liability he once was, thanks to his improved core strength and better discipline.
Kohler is a competitor. When the team is trailing in games, it can lean on Kohler to turn things in the right direction.
MSU fans should expect a big year out of Jaxon Kohler. How it ends is up to him.
