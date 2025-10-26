How Michigan State Can Build a Winning Hoops Season
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the 2025-26 basketball season after a deep NCAA Tournament run last year.
MSU lost several key contributors from last year’s Elite Eight team, but Tom Izzo will know how to reload his roster and keep the Spartans competitive.
The Spartans played in an exhibition game against Bowling Green earlier this week, and although they did not beat the Falcons by as much as they would have liked, they showed flashes of being a Big Ten contributor.
Few media outlets are picking the Spartans to compete in the conference, but Izzo has been in this position before. He knows his team can have a successful year.
But what will it take for MSU to remain competitive in the conference and have a big season? Let’s break down the three biggest X-factors for the Spartans this upcoming season.
Better shooting
Izzo believes he has a better shooting team than last year’s squad, which ranked near the bottom of the country.
The Spartans added a few shooters – one who might not play this season – and are expecting growth from beyond the arc from in-house talent. Can Trey Fort provide an immediate spark while Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr continue to improve?
MSU’s shooting shouldn’t have been as bad as it was last season, but the team could not find the bottom of the basket. If that can improve this season, Izzo’s squad should be nearly unstoppable.
Continued defensive excellence
Defense has always been the calling card for Izzo’s Spartans, and that should continue this season.
The Spartans had elite depth last season, which allowed them to keep bodies fresh throughout Big Ten play, but they may not have that this season. However, there are still multiple good defenders on this team.
MSU needs more from Fort and big man Jaxon Kohler on that end, and if they get it, opposing teams will continue to struggle to score.
Freshman contribution
Spartan fans are excited about what Cam Ward will bring, and Jordan Scott may be forced into more of a role with the injury to Kaleb Glenn.
Ward is an explosive forward whose offensive game continues to come along, while Scott will eventually be a reliable shooter. Izzo is not afraid to play freshmen, and Ward should be heavily in the lineup.
If Ward can be a positive contributor, the Spartans’ depth will have barely taken a hit.
