Breaking Down Michigan State's SG Situation

The Michigan State Spartans are moving forward after their loss to Duke, looking to rebound and start a winning streak.

There has not been much to complain about with Tom Izzo’s squad this season, as the team is elite on defense and gets the job done on offense.

However, if there’s one thing that should improve, it’s the shooting guard rotation. MSU has struggled to find consistency at that spot this season, trying out multiple players and figuring out what will stick.

The Spartans have three shooting guards who earn regular minutes, but there may be changes ahead if some players continue to outperform others. What has Izzo gotten out of his two-spot this season?

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; A basketball displaying the March Madness logo enter the basket before the game between the USC Trojans and the Michigan State Spartans at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Let’s break down MSU’s current shooting guard group and see how things can move forward this season.

The Michigan State shooting guards

Michigan State's Trey Fort, right, looks to pass as Iowa's Bennett Stirtz defends during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans have gotten six starts out of Samford transfer Trey Fort , while sophomore Kur Teng has started three games, including the last two. Their scoring outputs are fairly similar; Fort is averaging 5.4 points per game, while Teng is averaging 5.3.

Both players have their shortcomings. Fort is not the most efficient shooter, as it can take some time for him to warm up and get going on offense.

If he cannot get going, he becomes a problem for MSU’s offense, as his inefficiency can be a detriment to the rest of the team.

Teng is similar, as he missed his first four shots from the floor in the loss to the Blue Devils. Although he has shown flashes of being a positive contributor, Teng has room to grow as a basketball player.

Michigan State's Kur Teng, right, moves the ball as Duke's Cameron Boozer defends during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While they have both answered the call as defenders, despite coming to East Lansing with issues on that end of the floor, MSU still needs more from both Fort and Teng. It is early in the season, but Izzo needs both his shooting guards to find some consistency.

That is why he has deployed freshman Jordan Scott more often. The former four-star high school prospect from Virginia has shown elite feel on both ends of the floor, and as he continues to grow, he should earn more minutes at the two-spot.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Duke during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott was not supposed to have a big role this season, but the injury to Kaleb Glenn forced him into the rotation. He has looked impressive, and if he can continue to hit shots from the outside, Scott should be a more serious contributor.

The Spartans have work to do to figure out how to split up shooting guard minutes, but based on how things have gone, Scott has shown he deserves more opportunities, while Fort and Teng leave a lot to be desired.

