Michigan State Women’s Team Gaining Big Ten Power Status
While many are talking about Michigan State men's basketball and how they are projected to play, the women's team has also made noise this offseason.
Last offseason, MSU ended its season with a record of 22-10 and an 11-7 conference record. Michigan State would then compete in the NCAA tournament and would be the seventh seed in the tournament, and would beat 10th-seeded Harvard, but would then lose to the two-seeded NC State.
This offseason, Michigan State will be busy in the transfer portal, looking to rebuild its roster and look to make it further than the second round of March Madness.
With all the roster moves, it garnered the attention of On3’s Talia Goodman, who has ranked the Spartans fourth in her Big Ten power rankings, behind only UCLA, Michigan, and Maryland.
“Michigan State looks like they could be one of the Big Ten’s biggest risers this season. The Spartans bring back key contributors and add an impressive mix of experienced transfers to round out a deep, balanced roster.” Goodman said.
- “Senior guard Theryn Hallock (13.3 PPG, 2.8 APG) and forward Grace VanSlooten (15.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG) headline the returning core with veteran leadership and a strong scoring punch. The portal haul gives head coach Robyn Fralick even more options."
- "Jalyn Brown from Arizona State averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, bringing instant offense, while Rashunda Jones from Purdue adds a steady guard who knows the conference. Add in Isaline Alexander, who returns after missing last season, and the Spartans have more depth in the frontcourt and a really solid roster.”
Goodman also has Jalyn Brown listed as the X-factor. After transferring from Louisville to Arizona State, Brown has averaged 17.7 points per game, 4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Brown is a much-needed transfer player for Michigan State as they lost a key scorer in senior Julia Ayrault.
Not only did Michigan State bring in impactful transfers, they were also able to bring in two freshmen in shooting guard Jordan Ode, and point guard Amy Terrian, who will contribute as good bench pieces.
Most importantly, Michigan State was able to keep seniors Theryn Hallock and Grace VanSlooten. Hallock has been a Spartan since her freshman year and has been getting better every season, and will look to play at an All-American level. VanSlooten is coming off an All-Big Ten honors selection, as well as playing for Team USA in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
With the season getting closer, many basketball fans should pay attention to not only the men's team, but also the women's team.
Michigan State's first game will be on November 4th against Mercyhurst.
