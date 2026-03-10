Big Ten Tournament Hub for MSU Fans: Schedule, Live Updates
It's now the postseason in college basketball, and everyone is looking to be playing their absolute best with everything on the line.
Michigan State, ranked eighth in the country in this week's AP Poll, is looking to gather some momentum headed into March Madness. The Spartans, after a 25-6 regular season and a 15-5 mark during conference play, have received the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Keep checking back here for more live updates on MSU's conference tournament run.
Big Ten Tournament Results
First Round (Tuesday)
5 p.m. ET, Peacock: (16) Oregon vs. (17) Maryland - winner faces (9) Iowa
Approx. 7:30 p.m. ET, Peacock: (15) Northwestern vs. (18) Penn State - winner faces (10) Indiana
When is MSU's First Game?
Because it earned one of the conference's top four seeds, Michigan State actually ends up getting the first three days of the tournament to rest, recuperate, and prepare for its first Big Ten Tournament game. The Spartans' first game will be the final game of Friday's slate.
As for the opponent, that is to be determined. No. 11 seed Minnesota and No. 14 seed Rutgers will play on the last game of the second round on Wednesday night, with the winner of that game getting the chance to face sixth-seeded UCLA in the third round on Thursday night.
The winner of that game then moves on to face MSU in the quarterfinal round. Michigan State's first game will probably tip off sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. The game will be televised on BTN.
Stakes for the Spartans
This isn't the most high-stakes Big Ten Tournament for Michigan State. The Spartans have been considered an NCAA Tournament lock all year, with this year set to be the 28th consecutive appearance for the program. Some teams across the country, most notably Indiana in the Big Ten, are trying to get into the 68-team field.
The main thing MSU is playing for, as far as March Madness goes, is locking up that 2 seed in "The Big Dance." That bracket gets revealed shortly after the conclusion of the Big Ten title game on Sunday, too.
Getting one win over UCLA/Minnesota/Rutgers would probably be enough for the Spartans to hold onto that spot, but getting two victories and reaching that championship game would almost certainly do it.
Three wins means a Big Ten tournament title, and while it isn't as steep an accomplishment as a regular-season title, that still is a banner that goes up in the Breslin Center all the same.
