Big Ten Tournament Hub for MSU Fans: Schedule, Live Updates

It's now the postseason in college basketball, and everyone is looking to be playing their absolute best with everything on the line.

Michigan State , ranked eighth in the country in this week's AP Poll , is looking to gather some momentum headed into March Madness. The Spartans, after a 25-6 regular season and a 15-5 mark during conference play, have received the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament . Keep checking back here for more live updates on MSU's conference tournament run.

Big Ten Tournament Results

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on after a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Round (Tuesday)

5 p.m. ET, Peacock: (16) Oregon vs. (17) Maryland - winner faces (9) Iowa

Approx. 7:30 p.m. ET, Peacock: (15) Northwestern vs. (18) Penn State - winner faces (10) Indiana

When is MSU's First Game?

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts to a personal foul call against him during the second half against Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because it earned one of the conference's top four seeds, Michigan State actually ends up getting the first three days of the tournament to rest, recuperate, and prepare for its first Big Ten Tournament game. The Spartans' first game will be the final game of Friday's slate.

As for the opponent, that is to be determined. No. 11 seed Minnesota and No. 14 seed Rutgers will play on the last game of the second round on Wednesday night, with the winner of that game getting the chance to face sixth-seeded UCLA in the third round on Thursday night.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts after Carson Cooper is called for a foul during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner of that game then moves on to face MSU in the quarterfinal round. Michigan State's first game will probably tip off sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. The game will be televised on BTN.

Stakes for the Spartans

Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after three dunks in a row against Rutgers during the second half on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the most high-stakes Big Ten Tournament for Michigan State. The Spartans have been considered an NCAA Tournament lock all year, with this year set to be the 28th consecutive appearance for the program. Some teams across the country, most notably Indiana in the Big Ten, are trying to get into the 68-team field.

The main thing MSU is playing for, as far as March Madness goes, is locking up that 2 seed in "The Big Dance." That bracket gets revealed shortly after the conclusion of the Big Ten title game on Sunday, too.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, shoots as Michigan's Aday Mara defends during the first half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting one win over UCLA/Minnesota/Rutgers would probably be enough for the Spartans to hold onto that spot, but getting two victories and reaching that championship game would almost certainly do it.

Three wins means a Big Ten tournament title, and while it isn't as steep an accomplishment as a regular-season title, that still is a banner that goes up in the Breslin Center all the same.