MSU Lands Standout Transfer From Big-12
The Michigan State Spartans just exponentially improved their ceiling for next season with the transfer signing of former Arizona State Sun Devils junior guard Jalyn Brown, she announced on social media on Monday. Brown holds one final year of eligibility heading into East Lansing.
The Sun Devils finished second-worst in the Big 12 conference, finishing 10-22 overall and 3-15 in conference play. It was expected for an elite talent like Brown to look for another playing destination after a struggle of a season.
In her junior season and second with Arizona State, Brown led the team, averaging a career-high 18.0 points on 41% shooting with 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. She started 27 of the 29 games that she played, averaging 32.7 minutes per game. She will have a similar role with MSU.
After seeing an average of less than 5 minutes of playing time in her freshman season at Louisville while playing in just seven games, Brown's past two seasons with the Sun Devils have featured scoring averages of 17 points or better. She has improved to being an 81.3% free throw shooter and can hit the 3-ball a 31.8% this past season.
Most of Brown's game revolves around the rim. She has a fast motor and quick twitch ability to drive past her on-ball defender, weaving between post players to reach the rim and finish. She can shoot from outside, but her game is more tailored to driving and finishing at the cup.
With the loss of senior guard Julia Ayrault, the Spartans were seeking a high-scoring guard that could take over games at a moment's notice. Ayrault is being evaluated for an undrafted free-agent signing in the WNBA after failing to be selected in Monday's 2025 Draft.
They have found the necessary production in Brown, expecting her to be the starting point guard or shooting guard for a budding Spartan program. The Spartans were nationally ranked for a majority of last season, earning a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
The Spartans finished with a 44.3% field-goal percentage this past season, which was fairly average in the Big Ten. Adding Brown and her high-powered scoring ability could bring that number up several digits, which may lead to a few extra wins and a deeper run in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
