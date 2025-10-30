Michigan State Women's Basketball Earns Placement in Top 25
Michigan State Women’s basketball is looking to improve after its second-round exit in the NCAA tournament against two-seeded NC State. This year, the Spartans are bringing back key players, including seniors Grace Vanslooten, and Theryn Hallock.
Entering her third season as the Michigan State head coach, Robyn Fralick is looking to take the Spartans to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since the 2008-2009 season. Earlier this month, the Spartans were ranked 23rd in the preseason AP poll. This is the first time MSU has been ranked in the preseason under Fralick.
The AP isn't the only outlet that has the Spartans in its top 25 poll. ON3’s Talia Goodman has the Spartans at number 16 in her preseason top 25 list.
What Goodman Thinks
- “Michigan State looks like they could be one of the Big Ten’s biggest risers this season. The Spartans bring back key contributors and add an impressive mix of experienced transfers to round out a deep, balanced roster,” said Goodman.
- “Senior guard Theryn Hallock (13.3 PPG, 2.8 APG) and forward Grace VanSlooten (15.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG) headline the returning core with veteran leadership and a strong scoring punch. ”
Goodman explains how the transfer portal acquisitions of Jalyn Brown from Arizona State and Rashunda Jones from Purdue give the Spartans a much-needed boost to the team.
- “Jalyn Brown from Arizona State averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, bringing instant offense, while Rashunda Jones from Purdue adds a steady guard who knows the conference. Add in Isaline Alexander, who returns after missing last season, and the Spartans have more depth in the frontcourt and a really solid roster.” said Goodman.
In her poll, Goodman has Michigan State ranked fourth in the BigTen, behind UCLA (4), Michigan (11), and Maryland (14). On3 also has Washington (17), Iowa (18), Minnesota (20), and Ohio State (23) . With eight teams all ranked in its top 25, it’s safe to say the Big Ten will be a very competitive conference this upcoming season.
This is a big season for coach Robyn Fralick. JuJu Watkins of USC will be out for the season, and there doesn't seem to be a juggernaut-caliber team in the Big Ten. Unlike prior years with Iowa and Catlin Clark dominating, Michigan State can take full advantage of their absence and look to compete for a Big Ten championship this season.
There are high hopes Michigan State women's basketball is here to stay and that they are going to be competitive not only this season, but for years.
