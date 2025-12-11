Michigan State Women’s Basketball Eyes Bounce-Back Performance

Michigan State women’s basketball is coming off a tough road loss this past weekend against Wisconsin. In a game where the Spartans were trying to keep their undefeated season alive, their fast-paced offense was shut down as the Badgers played excellent, disciplined defense.

In their Big Ten opener, the Spartans held the lead only once — for 23 seconds — when they went up 15–14 in the first quarter.

Michigan State entered the matchup averaging 96.4 points per game, a top-five mark in all of college basketball. Against Wisconsin, however, the Spartans were limited to just 64 points, their lowest offensive output of the season.

The team now has a full week to rest and regroup before its next game on December 14th against DePaul.

What Went Wrong Against the Badgers

Mar 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Grace VanSlooten (14) drives towards NC State Wolfpack center Lorena Awou (1) during the second half at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Senior forward Grace VanSlooten had a difficult outing against the Badgers. She scored only six points on three for nine shooting and struggled to get consistent touches or scoring opportunities in the paint.

Michigan State has also been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, making over 41% of its attempts from beyond the arc. But against Wisconsin, the Spartans went just five-for-22 from deep — a number that isn’t sustainable against tougher Big Ten competition.

For Michigan State to get back on track, they need VanSlooten to return to the form she has shown all season. She currently leads the team with 14.7 points per game, while also contributing a block per contest and posting a career high in assists at 2.7 per game.

Michigan State Spartans guard Theryn Hallock (4) dribbles the ball up the court Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans will also need a player to step up as a vocal and on-court leader while senior guard Theryn Hallock remains sidelined for the next few weeks. One candidate is senior guard Jalyn Brown.

Since transferring from Arizona State, Brown has fit in well, providing efficient scoring off the bench. While her numbers are down from her time with the Sun Devils, she is shooting an impressive 57% from the field and still averaging 10 points per game.

DePaul, meanwhile, enters with a 2–8 record and is currently riding a five-game losing streak. The Blue Demons are averaging 62.2 points per game, which ranks 248th nationally.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State can’t afford to dwell on the setback in Madison. With Hallock out, and VanSlooten looking to bounce back, the Spartans must approach every game with sharper focus. DePaul may be struggling, but the Spartans know they need to set the tone now if they want to stay in contention for a Big Ten title.

