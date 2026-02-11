Fitzgerald Making Waves With Spartans' 2027 Class

Pat Fitzgerald has taken over as head coach at Michigan State and has quickly made his presence felt, not only by building out the roster for next season but also by recruiting high-level prospects in the 2027 high school class who fit the system he plans to implement with the Spartans.

After retaining most of the 2026 recruiting class that had originally been assembled by former head coach Jonathan Smith, only one player remained unsigned during the early signing period: in-state four-star wide receiver Samson Gash. After weighing his options between Michigan State and Penn State, Gash ultimately chose to sign with the Spartans, officially completing Fitzgerald’s first full recruiting class.

Class completed, focus changed

With the 2026 class finalized, Fitzgerald has now shifted his focus to the 2027 cycle and has already begun making an impression. Michigan State’s recent Junior Day event hosted a number of notable prospects, including in-state EDGE rusher Myles Smith and several out-of-state recruits such as Chicago EDGE Brian Demoss, Ohio running back Savior Owens, Illinois linebacker Sean Rice, and Chicago defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua.

The Spartans currently hold two commitments in the 2027 class: Ohio running back Savior Owens and offensive lineman Grant Adloff. However, Fitzgerald and his staff are also making headway with several uncommitted prospects, particularly Ozolua, who has emerged as one of the fastest-rising players on the recruiting board.

Greg Smith of On3 reported that several of the Junior Day attendees are considered rising prospects and have had positive conversations with Fitzgerald and the Michigan State staff, including Ozolua.

Ohimai Ozolua

Ozulua has seen his recruitment accelerate in recent months as more programs have taken notice of his development. During the winter recruiting cycle, he picked up offers from Miami, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Vanderbilt. According to Smith, however, Michigan State has positioned itself as a program to watch closely in his recruitment.

Ozulua recently spoke about his visit to East Lansing and the connections he has formed with the coaching staff.

“The visit to Michigan State was great. I got to talk to all of the staff and they’re all just really cool people, and I love the environment there,” Ozolua said. “My relationship with Coach Fitz and Coach Debo is very, very strong. Me and Coach Debo have gotten very close — I pretty much spent the whole day with him.

“I could tell what type of guy he is the first time I met him, and the same thing with Coach Fitz. I can tell that they really care about their players. I see Michigan State very high in my recruiting process now due to my strong relationship with the coaches.”

While Michigan State’s 2027 class is still in its early stages, Fitzgerald’s ability to build strong relationships is already showing results. With two early commitments in place and growing momentum among several highly regarded prospects, the Spartans appear well-positioned to make noise on the recruiting trail.

If Michigan State can continue to capitalize on events like Junior Day and maintain its connections with rising players such as Ohimai Ozolua, Fitzgerald’s vision for the program could begin taking shape sooner rather than later.

