MSU's Tom Izzo Listed in Major Coaching Conversation

Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball are off to a fantastic start this season. Having an 8-0 record and three wins against ranked teams (Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina) will definitely put eyes on you as having one of the top ten teams in college basketball.

After beating Iowa by double digits, 71-52, the Spartans will now have their sights set on Saturday, going up against the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

With the amount of success Michigan State is having so far, Tom Izzo is being looked at as a coach of the year candidate. Coming into the season, Michigan State was ranked 22nd in the AP top 25 preseason rankings. Rising from 22nd to the 7th! Ranked Spartans will get you points towards that coach of the year award.

ON3’s Jamie Shaw seems to agree, as he has released his college basketball head coach power rankings through week five. Shaw has put Izzo second on his rankings list, behind second-year head coach at the University of Michigan, Dusty May.

Mar 9, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo coaches from the sidelines against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

What Jamie Shaw Said

“The conversation for the top spot at this point in the season took a little time to discuss. What Tom Izzo has done with this year’s Michigan State roster has been nothing short of impressive. Izzo already has three ranked wins and is 4-0 in high-major contests this season. Next up for the Spartans is Duke on Dec. 6,” said Shaw.

Since being the head coach of Michigan State in 1995, Tom Izzo has won the Big Ten coach of the year award four times (1998, 2009, 2012, 2025), and the AP college coach of the year (1998). The only major coaching award he has not won is the Naismith Coach of the Year.

With a win against the number four-ranked Duke, Tom Izzo will definitely increase his chances of winning that final award. Duke has been on a tear this season, winning its first nine games of the season.

Duke’s latest game against the defending champion Florida Gators was the closest game Duke has played all season, winning 67-66. In the final 20 seconds, it took a three-point shot from sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, who was 0-7 from three, to hit the go-ahead shot.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo protests a call that benefitted the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Since the 2010-2011 season, Tom Izzo is 2-10 against the Blue Devils. His only two wins against Duke were in 2019 in the Elite Eight with Zion Williamson and 2020 during the Covid season when the Spartans beat them in Durham, North Carolina. Tom Izzo has never beaten Duke in East Lansing and will look to get his first win this Saturday, Dec 6th at 12:00 PM.

