MSU Women's Basketball Rebounds at DePaul with Dominant Win

The 25th-ranked Michigan State women's basketball team is back in the direction it would like to be.

MSU was on the road Sunday afternoon, and the Spartans breezed past DePaul, 90-46, with the game being nationally televised on FS1. This victory improved head coach Robyn Fralick's squad to 9-1 on the year, with the only loss thus far coming at Wisconsin last Sunday during the Big Ten opener. The Blue Demons dropped to 3-8 on the year.

Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick watches the DeWitt-Belleville girls basketball D1 state quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in at Holt High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans totally dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring DePaul 45-18 during the second and third periods of the game.

Also headlining the game were the season debuts of freshman Sara Sambolic and sophomore Ines Sotelo, both of whom have been unavailable until Sunday due to injuries. MSU was without key senior guard Theryn Hallock for the third straight game.

Sotelo's Half-Court Shot

Michigan State's InŽs Sotelo scores against Wayne State during the fourth quarter on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highlight of the Spartans' win was the shot at the end of the first half from Sotelo in her first game back. She had the ball in her hands as the time ticked down, dribbling around a few half-hearted defenders, and let it loose about midway between the opposite three-point arc and the half-court line.

Sotelo's heave was extremely flat --- normally these types of shots that go in are at a higher angle than this --- but her shot hit the right part of the back iron and rattled in. This extended Michigan State's halftime lead at the buzzer from 19 to 22.

Watch Sotelo's Shot:

Beyond half-court BUZZER BEATER to end the half 🚨@MSU_WBasketball x @B1Gwbball pic.twitter.com/CZDJrmgEZV — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 14, 2025

Other Top Performers

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair, left, passes the ball as Wayne State's Ally Shagena defends during the third quarter on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU got another great performance from redshirt sophomore guard Kennedy Blair, who had already been cementing herself as the team's most improved player from last season. In just 23 minutes, Blair scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and was plus-31.

She was either alone for the team lead or tied for it in each of those three major categories. Blair was 4-for-5 from the free-throw line and a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.

Just last year, Blair was not playing in every single game and averaged 3.4 points per game. Now, she's averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Redshirt senior forward Isaline Alexander also had a nice game, scoring 15 points, getting seven rebounds, and blocking two shots. She missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL and has been a reliable contributor coming off Michigan State's bench.

A few other MSU players were in double figures. Grace VanSlooten scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Rashunda Jones had 13 points (5-for-6 field goals) and three steals. Jalyn Brown scored 11 points with four rebounds and two blocks.

Michigan State's Isaline Alexander shoots a free throw against Georgia Tech during the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

