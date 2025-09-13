3 Most Important Offensive Spartans vs. YSU
The Michigan State Spartans have an FCS showdown with the Youngstown State Penguins this afternoon.
MSU is a heavy favorite against its opponents from Ohio, and Jonathan Smith’s team should be 3-0 after this matchup. However, that does not mean Smith’s Spartans have prepared for the Penguins any less intensely this week.
The Spartans will look to put points on the board as often as possible against YSU, as the momentum they built after the Boston College victory should carry over into this game.
Which offensive players are key to making sure things go as planned against the Penguins?
Let’s break down the three most important players on that side of the ball.
Offensive tackle Stanton Ramil
It was not Ramil’s best day against the Eagles last week, despite the Spartans winning the game and scoring 42 points.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ramill allowed five total pressures and a sack. He also committed two crucial penalties, including one that wiped out a touchdown run for running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver.
Ramil can use this opportunity to get back on track vs. an FCS opponent before taking on USC late at night the following week. He is a talented player, but it has not been the best start to the Spartan left tackle’s season.
Wide receiver Chrishon McCray
As McCray continues to work his way back from an offseason injury, he should become a bigger part of the offense.
McCray has four receptions for 72 yards this season, including an incredible one-handed grab against BC. He is an explosive playmaker who has not yet had a chance to fully show it.
The Kent State transfer should have multiple opportunities to make plays against the Penguins’ defense. The Spartans hope McCray can carry that momentum into Big Ten play.
Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic
He won’t start, but MSU hopes to see lots of its backup quarterback against YSU.
Milivojevic has yet to complete a pass in his collegiate career, as both his attempts have been interceptions. If all goes well, he should get some run in the fourth quarter and should regain some confidence.
Aidan Chiles will likely play at least two quarters, but the Spartan staff has made efforts to get Milivojevic some run. Will he capitalize on it?
