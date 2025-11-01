SI

Michigan State Makes Surprising Quarterback Move Ahead of Minnesota Game

The Spartans are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Patrick Andres

Alessio Milivojevic will take over the starting job at Michigan State Saturday.
Alessio Milivojevic will take over the starting job at Michigan State Saturday. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has performed well in garbage time for the Spartans this season, and now he's getting a promotion.

Milivojevic will start for Michigan State against Minnesota Saturday afternoon, per the Spartans via Pete Thamel of ESPN. He replaces Aidan Chiles, who followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State after the 2023 season.

Chiles has shown flashes this season but was inconsistent in recent weeks, following an efficient statistical performance against Indiana with a 14-for-28 dud against Michigan. Milivojevic, on the other hand, led an efficient touchdown drive in a late-game cameo against the Wolverines.

The Spartans started 3–0, but have dropped their last five games to USC, Nebraska, UCLA, Indiana and Michigan. Penn State, Iowa and Maryland loom on the schedule after this week.

Michigan State has not made a bowl game since going 11–2 and winning the Peach Bowl in 2021.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

