Michigan State Makes Surprising Quarterback Move Ahead of Minnesota Game
Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has performed well in garbage time for the Spartans this season, and now he's getting a promotion.
Milivojevic will start for Michigan State against Minnesota Saturday afternoon, per the Spartans via Pete Thamel of ESPN. He replaces Aidan Chiles, who followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State after the 2023 season.
Chiles has shown flashes this season but was inconsistent in recent weeks, following an efficient statistical performance against Indiana with a 14-for-28 dud against Michigan. Milivojevic, on the other hand, led an efficient touchdown drive in a late-game cameo against the Wolverines.
The Spartans started 3–0, but have dropped their last five games to USC, Nebraska, UCLA, Indiana and Michigan. Penn State, Iowa and Maryland loom on the schedule after this week.
Michigan State has not made a bowl game since going 11–2 and winning the Peach Bowl in 2021.
