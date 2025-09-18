One Advantage MSU May Hold Over USC
The Michigan State Spartans have done plenty of good things this season, but the jury is out on their trench play.
MSU has been fine on the offensive line in the run game and in pass protection, but there is room to improve in those departments.
On the defensive side, the Spartans have effectively stopped the run but struggled to rush the passer. If MSU’s defensive ends cannot get home against the toughest teams they play, they will struggle to stop opposing offenses from putting points on the board.
Jonathan Smith’s philosophy has always been strength in the trenches. His team has made strides this season, but still has a way to go.
Michigan State's trenches
The Spartans take on the USC Trojans this Saturday night in a late-night start to conference play. Lincoln Riley’s Trojans have been the best offense in college football this season, but have not truly been tested.
MSU has a chance to give Riley’s squad its first test of the young season this weekend, even if it is in a tough road environment. That begins with being strong on both lines.
Two of MSU’s offensive line transfers have been exactly what the staff had hoped for when they brought them in: center Matt Gulbin and right tackle Conner Moore.
Gulbin is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded center in college football at 84.6, while Moore is the fifth-highest-graded tackle. The Spartans need the other offensive line starters to follow these stars to keep the offense performing at a high level.
Trojans’ defensive tackle Devan Thompkins has been effective this season, posting five tackles and a half sack. He and Jah Jarrett will form a tough interior duo for the Spartans’ offensive line, but they should be ready.
On the defensive side, Grady Kelly has been stellar for MSU since transferring from Florida State this offseason. He has emerged as a leader for this team, as the Spartans rank ninth in college football in run defense.
While USC is solid at running the ball, the Trojans’ passing offense is more explosive. MSU needs more from its rush ends in this game, or Jayden Maiava will sit in the pocket and find open receivers all day.
The Spartans should have the advantage on the offensive side of the ball in the trenches, but the defensive side may be another story. MSU must figure out its defense, or the Trojans will have a field day.
