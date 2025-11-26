Breaking Down MSU's Highest-Graded Defensive Players
The Michigan State Spartans have largely struggled on the defensive end this season.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s group has been better in recent weeks, but it is too little too late, as the team has been eliminated from bowl contention. Rossi has shown he deserves another shot at being on the Spartan sidelines next season, though.
If the current performances of this defense had shown up earlier in the season, Jonathan Smith’s team would have had a better shot at making a bowl game. However, that is a hypothetical, and not reality.
Despite an overall bad season, MSU has had a few players shine on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Football Focus grades every player on every team, and the Spartans have some guys who have played well.
Just like we did on offense, let’s break down the top performers on defense, per PFF.
Overall defensive grade: Cornerback Malcolm Bell (76.4)
The Spartan secondary has been bad this season, but not the UConn transfer.
Bell has been one of the most underrated corners in the Big Ten, shutting down his receiver and not allowing teams to have success when they target him. If the secondary was better, Bell could have earned NFL Draft conversations.
Bell has no doubt been MSU’s best defensive back, but it also makes sense that he is arguably its best defensive player. If only he had another year of eligibility.
Run defense: Linebacker Wayne Matthews III (86.2)
It’s not a defensive tackle or end who earns the top run-stopping grade; it’s the linebacker Matthews.
Like Bell, Matthews has one year of eligibility remaining, and he is making the most of it by playing as hard as he can. He has done a good job of blowing up run plays by getting off blocks and finishing tackles on ball carriers.
The season has been lost for MSU for a while, but Matthews has been a consistently reliable player for his two seasons since transferring from Old Dominion. He definitely wishes things had gone differently in the win column.
Pass rush: Defensive end David Santiago (66.1)
Other players have higher pass-rush grades, but Santiago earns the top grade by playing the most pass-rush snaps.
He has been a rotational defensive end for this team after transferring from the Air Force Academy, and he has been productive whenever he has been on the field. Santiago has one and a half sacks for the Spartans this season.
Coverage: Bell (80.7)
Bell has almost certainly been MSU’s best defensive player this season.
Per PFF, he has only allowed 18 receptions in coverage, a career low. Bell has been nothing but excellent when targeted this year.
Despite playing on a bad team, Bell has earned the right to get NFL eyes on him. He deserves something for his play on such a poor college team.
