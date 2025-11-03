Evaluating Which MSU QB Should Start After Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans made a quarterback change against Minnesota, and while it did not result in a victory, there was a clear upgrade at the position.
Alessio Milivojevic did everything he could to will the Spartans to a victory, but they ultimately fell in overtime to the Golden Gophers. The position change surprised many, but Milivojevic looked like the right man for the job.
Milivojevic took over for Aidan Chiles, who has struggled in the last few weeks after a hot start to the season. The star took a few hard hits in the Nebraska game that have been lingering since.
With a bye week for Jonathan Smith to evaluate his quarterbacks, will he make a change back to Chiles, or will Milivojevic hold onto the starting role?
Let’s break down each quarterback and make the case for both players to start against Penn State in two weeks.
The case for Alessio Milivojevic
The redshirt freshman impressed the staff throughout fall camp, and they felt he should be on the field in some capacity. He would enter games in garbage time to get some reps and experience.
While the games were usually out of hand when he would take the field, Milivojevic looked in control of the offense. He stood confidently in the pocket and delivered solid passes, some even looking like next-level throws.
Some wondered if Milivojevic only looked good because he was playing mostly in garbage time, but he put those concerns to bed against Minnesota. Milivojevic threw for 311 yards and a touchdown on good efficiency, nearly willing the team to a win.
His poise, accuracy, and high football IQ should give him a chance to hold onto the starting job.
The case for Aidan Chiles
There are few quarterbacks who can do what Chiles does on a football field.
When healthy, Chiles is a dynamic rusher with a rocket arm who beats defenses in several ways. He has cut down on his turnovers this season, which has led to better offensive production.
However, he has struggled with accuracy and seeing the field in recent weeks, and that eventually led to his benching. Chiles is a competitor, and he will work to try to get his starting job back over the next few weeks.
We will find out which quarterback will start against the Nittany Lions after Smith evaluates both players after the bye week.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on which quarterback you want to see play after the bye week when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.