Pros and Cons for Michigan State From Minnesota Clash
Over the Weekend, Michigan State football played arguably its best game in weeks against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. According to FanDuel, Minnesota was almost a 14-point favorite against the Spartans at home. For Michigan State to unfortunately lose by three in overtime, something had to go right for them.
For the first time since being the head coach, Jonathan Smith decided to sit Aidan Chiles and elected to put in redshirt freshman Allesio Milivojevic.
For Michigan State, it was a tale of two halves, with the first half being bad football on both sides of the ball. The second half was a different story as Michigan State scored 17 total points and held Minnesota to seven points in the last two minutes left in regulation.
The Pros
With Milivojevic under center, the offense looked much more controlled and poised. According to the PFF grading, Michigan State's offense was given a 74.3 overall grade. This grade is the highest Michigan State has gotten since its week three win against Youngstown State.
In his first career start, Milivojevic went 20-28 for 311 yards and a passing touchdown. The passing grade, according to PFF, was the highest for Michigan State this season, with a grade of 80.8. Whether it was the passing game or the running game, Michigan State's offense played very good against a great Minnesota defense.
The Defense also played well for MSU. The Spartans' defense also had a high rating with a PFF grade of 75.7. That grade is also the highest grade since week three. Holding Minnesota to only 10 points after the first half, with the offense not playing well, is encouraging.
Both the run and pass defense played good, as the run defense was given a solid grade of 70.7. The coverage grade was the best for Michigan State by far this season.
With a grade of 87.5, that is 10.3 points higher than the second highest when MSU played against Youngstown State. While there weren't any interceptions, MSU did have four pass deflections as senior defensive backs accounted for two in the game.
The Cons
While most fans can take away many positives on both sides of the ball, there are three very big cons coming out of the game: Offensive line, penalties, and special teams.
Milivojevic was sacked six times in the first half, and while on some, he did hold the ball too long, others were just open holes in the line that the defense rushed right through. In the second half, the line was a lot more consistent as the unit only allowed one sack.
PFF gave the pass protection a 73.2, which is good, while the run blocking was at 59.6. The running game didn't play great except for an 85-yard run from Elijah Tau-Toliver.
Michigan State struggled with the penalties against Minnesota, with 10 for 96 yards. The penalties came at crucial points in the game, as a pass interference on Malcom Bell gave the Gophers great field position on the MSU four-yard line in overtime. That penalty would cost MSU, as Minnesota would then win the game on a QB run.
The biggest problem of the game for Michigan State was the special teams. Overall, I would give the special teams unit an F on the day. Freshman kicker Martin Connington had been a solid kicker all season, but this was definitely a game he would like to forget about.
Connington missed two kicks on the day, with the first from 46 yards, and the second was more egregious from 23 yards. There was also a kick out of bounds that gave Minnesota the ball on the 35-yard line, which had them closer to the endzone on their final drive.
Overall, this team played well and should feel good that they could've given up after the first half. This game was winnable and MSU fans should be happy that MSU was able to fight its way back into this game.
