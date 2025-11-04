How Jeremy Fears Jr.'s Strong Performance Propelled Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans got a victory in their home opener over Colgate, 80-69.
Tom Izzo’s team played to its strengths and, after a tough first half, took down a solid Raiders team. The Spartans are 1-0 before a tough stretch of upcoming games.
We repeatedly wrote about how the Spartans needed their homegrown stars to pull off a win and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. That is exactly what they got from point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.
How did the Spartans' star guard help lead the team to victory in the first game of the year? Let’s break down his impressive performance.
Jeremy Fears Jr.'s big game
Fears scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out 10 assists, and stole five passes in 34 minutes of action. It was one of his best statistical games as a Spartan as he tied his career-high in points and assists and set a new career-high for steals.
The Spartan guard got it done on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. He is known for his defensive prowess and competitive nature, and that shone through on Monday night.
Colgate’s guards struggled to do much against Fears, as Ben Tweedy did not shoot it well when Fears guarded him. The Spartans need Fears to keep up his defensive intensity as the schedule toughens for MSU.
While Fears did not shoot it particularly well, connecting on just 4-of-10 shots and missing his only three-point attempt, he scored some important buckets, including a tough finish over multiple defenders late in the second half.
Fears brings a different level of energy on both ends of the floor, and things look more cohesive with him running things. The team will go as far as he takes it.
The Spartans take on Arkansas on Saturday and then Kentucky after that, two of the toughest teams in college basketball. Izzo will rely on Fears to keep up this level of play as they try to pick up more key victories.
If Fears can develop a better outside jumper, he will become one of the better point guards in the country. That is maybe the last part of his game that has to come together.
Fears is the engine for this Spartan team, and a game like this one is promising.
