Why MSU's Fears Jr. Will Bounce Back Offensively vs. PSU

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was under scrutiny after a poor offensive performance against the Duke Blue Devils last week.

The Spartans lost by six points, and Fears missed every shot he took from the field. If he had hit three or four shots, the game might have had a different result.

That game is now in the past, and all Fears can do is move forward. His scoring continues to be a work in progress, and he has the chance to bounce back against the Penn State Nittany Lions this afternoon.

What does Fears have to do to ensure he puts points on the board? Let’s break down why he will have a better performance.

Jeremy Fears Jr.’s scoring

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, scores as Iowa's Kael Combs defends during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears is averaging nearly 12 points per game this season, comfortably his career-best at scoring the basketball. He is doing so without a reliable outside jump shot, so fans should not worry about his progress as a scorer.

Fears is a better shooter than he realizes, and he should not be afraid to let it fly if he is open beyond the arc.

For a Penn State team allowing opponents to connect on 35 percent of their three-point attempts, which ranks 15th in the Big Ten, Fears should have plenty of opportunities for efficient shots.

The Nittany Lions’ defense struggles overall, so Fears will be able to control the game on both ends of the floor. He is at his best when he is passing the ball and finding open teammates, and those looks being open and available will eventually lead to him getting open jumpers.

Duke is one of the best defensive teams in the country, so it makes sense that he struggled to hit jump shots against the Blue Devils. The Nittany Lions game should not have the same result.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) makes a layup against Duke guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Fears improving as a shooter, but he is strong when taking the ball to the basket. He does not struggle to finish layups and uses his strong frame to draw fouls.

Fears should call his own number to score the basketball against Penn State, a team that struggles giving up points to its opponents. Tom Izzo ’s point guard becoming a reliable scorer opens up so much more for the rest of the half-court offense.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo applauds as he exits the floor after the first half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Michigan State leads 34-31 over Duke. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears will not have as bad an offensive game as he did against Duke, which should result in the Spartans cruising to a victory.

