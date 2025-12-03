Pat Fitzgerald Hire Earns Praise from Spartan Legend

Michigan State held its introductory press conference for new head football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday afternoon.

Fitzgerald’s opening remarks earned praise from Spartan fans and alumni, who are excited to have an energetic leader in charge of a football program that has needed inspiration in recent years.

Former players have been thrilled with Fitzgerald taking over the football program, as he runs a high-energy program predicated on defensive competitiveness. The Spartans will have an identity for the first time since Mark Dantonio was the head coach.

While several alumni approve of the Fitzgerald hire, MSU’s most famous alumnus, Magic Johnson , is a fan of it, too.

Johnson took to social media, as he often does, to express his excitement for Fitzgerald assuming the head coaching position:

Magic Johnson on Pat Fitzgerald

Mar 29, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson celebrates after the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. The Michigan State Spartans won 76-70.Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“I was really inspired and encouraged by the words from Michigan State’s new head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald,” Johnson said on X. “I love the fact that he has a proven track record of success coaching in the Big Ten! He also has strong relationships with high school coaches all over the Midwest, which is good for MSU.”

Johnson had several people involved in the hire to thank, and he even included the network that showed the press conference.

I was really inspired and encouraged by the words from Michigan State’s new head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. I love the fact that he has a proven track record of success coaching in the Big Ten! He also has strong relationships with high school coaches all over the Midwest… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 2, 2025

“I want to thank the Big Ten Network for airing the entire press conference to introduce Coach Pat Fitzgerald,” he said. “A big congratulations to MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, Athletic Director Jason Batt, and Board of Trustees for this hire.”

Johnson is often complimentary of the moves the Spartans make, but it should be encouraging for fans to see the greatest basketball player in MSU history to be so high on what Fitzgerald will do for the Spartans.

Fitzgerald comes to MSU with a 110-101 record, the winningest head coach in Northwestern history. His last few years were not successful, but MSU believes it can surround him with the right resources to win football games.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also coached 14 games against the Spartans, compiling a 5-9 record. Dantonio became the winningest coach in Spartan history after that victory.

Having a Spartan alumnus like Magic Johnson backing you can go a long way for someone like Pat Fitzgerald .

Johnson has often donated to the university, and if he believes Fitzgerald has a chance to turn the program in the right direction, he may provide more financial support.

Things could be looking up for the MSU football program, and it doesn’t hurt that the most famous Spartan of all time is on board.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on what Pat Fitzgerald will do for Michigan State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .