Coveted 2027 EDGE Schedules Spring Visit with MSU

In his first few months as Michigan State’s head coach, Pat Fitzgerald has already positioned the Spartans as a serious contender for several of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Throughout the offseason, Fitzgerald and his staff have been making significant progress with some of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star EDGE from Illinois who recently scheduled a spring visit to East Lansing in March.

Spartans to Host 3-Star 2027 EDGE for Spring Visit

Last week, Brian Demoss, a three-star EDGE prospect from Simeon High School in Chicago, Illinois, announced on X that he has scheduled a spring visit with Michigan State, writing, “Ready to check out Spring Ball at Michigan State. I will be in attendance on March 21st.”

Demoss has been one of Michigan State’s top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The previous Spartans staff had pursued him throughout his recruitment, and in January, the new staff re-offered him.

In addition to his re-offer from the program, Demoss also attended Michigan State’s junior day, making his March visit with the Spartans his second trip to campus in the past two months.

The Simeon High School star is one of the top pass rushers in the country and would be an excellent addition to the Spartans’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 789 overall prospect nationally, the No. 63 EDGE, and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Illinois.

Getting Demoss on campus this spring is a key step in Michigan State’s pursuit of him, allowing Fitzgerald and his staff to strengthen their relationship with the young EDGE and build momentum in his recruitment.

Demoss is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled a spring visit with the Spartans, joining players like four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez.

While Michigan State is firmly in the mix for Demoss, Fitzgerald and company will still face competition from several other programs for his commitment. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Wisconsin as the frontrunner in his recruitment, giving the Badgers a 28% chance of landing him, with the Spartans a close second at 24.5%.

As of now, Demoss hasn’t set a commitment date or scheduled any official visits (OVs). Still, with a strong spring visit, the Spartans could position themselves as an OV candidate.

Regardless, it’s clear Demoss is highly interested in Michigan State. If the Spartans can impress him during his March visit and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 class.

