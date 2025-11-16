The Persistent Weakness Still Holding Spartans Back
The Michigan State Spartans continue their slide, dropping a seventh consecutive game to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 28-10.
MSU now sits at 3-7 on the season, meaning the best finish the team can achieve is 5-7, which would mark a fourth consecutive season without a bowl game. Jonathan Smith has not provided the quick turnaround that many fans had hoped for.
Some might wonder why the Spartans have struggled so much in the past two seasons under Smith, but the answer is easy. The team has failed to control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball.
What does that mean? Let’s break down why MSU has struggled so mightily in the trenches.
The offensive line has been the most frustrating element of this Spartan football team in the last few years. Even when Mel Tucker was the coach and things were going well, the Spartans failed to get a push up front.
Poor MSU trenches
If your offensive line cannot control the line of scrimmage, your quarterback will be under constant pressure, and your running backs will have no room to run. We saw this on Saturday afternoon against the Nittany Lions.
Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic had virtually no time to throw the ball, as he was constantly running from Dani Dennis-Sutton and the rest of the Penn State defensive line.
He could not escape pressure or stand in the pocket and find receivers downfield enough to keep offensive drives moving.
It is hard to blame Milivojevic for the team’s offensive performance, as he was in his second start and does not yet know how to navigate muddy pockets. He needed help from his offensive line, and he did not get it.
Defensively, MSU played well against the Nittany Lions, but the effort along the defensive line has not been there all season. Outside of the last two games, the team has failed to pressure the quarterback and disrupt opposing offenses.
While Saturday’s five-sack performance was impressive, it means almost nothing because the team did not win the game. Fans had wanted to see this kind of defensive line pressure several weeks ago, when the team was still in contention.
Malcolm Bell, Grady Kelly, Jalen Satchell, Jalen Thompson, and David Santiago were credited with Sacks against Penn State’s offensive line and Ethan Grunkemeyer. If the offense had moved the ball better, the team could have won the game.
The Spartans have not dominated the trenches on either side of the ball in a long time.
If MSU decides to move on from Jonathan Smith, it should find a coach who will make the team more competitive there immediately.
