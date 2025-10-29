MSU's Jalen Satchell on Starting Year Injured, Game vs. Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State defensive lineman Jalen Satchell had to deal with being injured to start his final college season. He missed the Spartans' first four games of the year due to something that he suffered during fall camp.
During the four games he has gotten into, Satchell has seven tackles and a pass breakup in 71 total defensive snaps.
On Wednesday, Satchell spoke about coming back from his injury and the sense of urgency he feels during his final season of college football, especially when his team is in the midst of a lengthy losing streak.
A complete video of Satchell's press availability can be viewed below.
Watch Jalen Satchell here:
In addition, a partial transcript of the press conference has been provided below.
Transcript
Q: Start the season injured, that can't be ideal. How difficult is it to be patient, to wait your turn to get back?
SATCHELL: I mean, it's pretty difficult, being a competitor. But we've got a good group of guys in the room to help me through it. So, and even Coach Legi [Suiaunoa] helped, everybody in the building. But it's definitely difficult. Didn't start off how I wanted it to be, but God works in mysterious ways, so I don't even question it.
Q: Anything you can share, was it something that happened over the summer or something from last year, something that happened in camp or anything? Anything you can share about it?
SATCHELL: It was [during] our camp [when it happened].
Q: Is that a frustration point when you get to that point? It's like, you get there healthy and then you gotta wait. I'm wondering, what did you do those first few weeks as you kinda were out to kinda keep invested and involved?
SATCHELL: Everything was mental. Mental reps, staying with the team, treatment a lot --- three times a day. So that's really all I could do at that point, and just support everybody from the building.
Q: Does that build something when you get back out there? You got more in the tank, I guess, or a little extra? Sort of that frustration of being out?
SATCHELL: I'm a little old, so it's gonna be nagging. But like I said before, it's just, it was a day-by-day thing. But I'm happy to be back out there now.
