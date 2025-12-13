Players in the Transfer Portal Michigan State Should Pursue

Pat Fitzgerald and the Michigan State Spartans can begin evaluating the roster and building it for the 2026 season.

Fitzgerald has been on the job for two weeks, and the team is already starting to take shape. Players are transferring out, as 13 Spartans have announced their intentions to play elsewhere next season.

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, so Fitzgerald and his eventual staff have time to scout players who have announced their plans to enter.

The portal is already teeming with top talent, and with the financial resources to offer competitive money, Fitzgerald should not be shy about who he wants to add to the roster.

Which players should MSU pursue in the portal? Let’s break down three names that make sense.

WR Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The nation’s leading receiver will have plenty of teams requesting his services for next season.

Formerly of San Jose State, Scudero caught 88 passes for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Spartans out west in 2025. He was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, the award given to the best receiver in the country. USC’s Makai Lemon won the award.

Many teams will pursue Scudero out of the transfer portal, but MSU has the money to make a competitive offer. Fitzgerald and his staff should not be shy about bringing him to East Lansing.

DB Elliot Washington II

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Elliot Washington II (9) reacts after returning a blocked field goal attempt by Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (not pictured) 35 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A player who was recruited heavily by Mel Tucker’s staff when he was at MSU, Washington may want to give the Spartans a second look.

Washington combined for 18 tackles, three passes defended, and one interception in 2025 for a Nittany Lions team that struggled relative to recent success. He can play cornerback or safety, giving him versatility for whatever defense he plays in.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi should recruit Washington to the Spartan defensive back room, which is losing much of its depth. He would be an immediate starter for a group that needs talent.

OT Josh Atkins

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A team captain at Arizona State, Atkins would provide leadership and consistent play for a Spartan offensive line that desperately needs it.

According to Pro Football Focus, Atkins earned a 74.3 pass-blocking grade and went six straight weeks without allowing a sack. He is a large presence at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

The Spartans have not had good offensive line play in quite some time, and Atkins would provide it. Fitzgerald knows how important trench play is, so it would not be surprising to see him offer Atkins.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on who you want the Spartans to target in the transfer portal when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW