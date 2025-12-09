The Crucial Goal for MSU DC Rossi After Retention

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is a fan of what Joe Rossi did as the defensive coordinator on the previous staff, so he retained him for the same role under his staff.

Rossi and Fitzgerald know each other from their days in the Big Ten West, and now the two have the chance to work together in East Lansing. The defense improved noticeably when Rossi came from the booth to the sidelines.

The Spartans were still not a good defensive unit overall, but they have the chance to change that with an influx of cash and more bites at the apple to add impactful transfers. Expect this unit to see more improvement next season.

But the one thing Rossi’s defense must do better next season is rush the passer.

Defensive improvements for MSU

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Spartans were once again near the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks this season, just like they were in Rossi’s first year in 2024. Rossi’s defensive philosophy has never been to apply heavy pressure, but to contain offenses within the 20s.

MSU finished with 22 sacks this season, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten. Sack numbers are not always indicative of a good defense, because Iowa had fewer sacks than the Spartans this season, but the Hawkeyes were unquestionably one of the best defenses in the country.

It does, however, indicate how poorly the Spartans performed at getting after the quarterback. MSU could not get pressure, which allowed quarterbacks to have all day to throw against a bad secondary.

It may be on Rossi to make a philosophical change to his defense this upcoming season. He runs a base 4-2-5 defense, but the Spartans rarely rushed four.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on before the game against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rossi should consider sending more blitzes, as that would heat up opposing quarterbacks more often. He doesn’t have to blitz to the level that Michigan does, but sending the occasional pressure wouldn’t hurt.

Of course, Rossi needs better and more talented pass-rushers to make that happen. The Spartans did not have many star players off the edge this season, so it was difficult for their edge rushers to make plays.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is where the financial gift will come into play. MSU now has much more money to work with, allowing Fitzgerald and Rossi to add more talented defensive players to the roster.

The Spartans have a real chance to improve their defense this offseason. Once Rossi gets his hands on more edge talent, he should deploy a new defensive strategy.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Joe Rossi improving the pass rush when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .