Why Spartan DL Should Lead in 2026

It’s roster construction time for Michigan State as the offseason arrives.

The Spartans are trying to return to a bowl game for the first time since 2021, and Spartan fans are tired of watching losing football in East Lansing.

Athletic Director J Batt got to work, bringing in Pat Fitzgerald as the team’s next head coach and securing a large financial donation to the athletic program from Acrisure’s Greg and Dawn Williams. Fitzgerald has the tools he needs as he tries to get MSU back to the top.

Michigan State athletic director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald has had a week to evaluate this Spartan roster, determining who fits what he wants to do and who might need to look for opportunities elsewhere. We have already seen some players announce their returns , while others have entered the transfer portal .

One player who has announced his intention to return to East Lansing next season is defensive tackle Ben Roberts. The redshirt junior transferred to MSU from Oregon in May of 2024.

This upcoming season will be his third as a Spartan, so it is time for Roberts to become a leader and be a strong voice in the locker room for a defense that needs improvement.

Ben Roberts is back

Michigan State's Ben Roberts takes the field to warm up before the football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts totaled 11 tackles last season and played in seven games in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, “Big Worm” logged 161 snaps and had the highest overall defensive and run defense grade among Spartan defensive tackles.

Of course, that snap total ranked fifth among Spartan DTs, but his impact was felt when he was on the field. With the departures of Grady Kelly and Quindarius Dunnigan, Roberts should be in line for more snaps.

Roberts is an interior defender with a high motor, exploding off blocks and eating up runs. He has also shown some pass-rush chops, recording two sacks in 2024.

Fitzgerald clearly liked what he saw from Roberts and wanted him to be a part of what he wanted to do. He also has familiarity with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who helped recruit Roberts out of the transfer portal.

Roberts and Alex VanSumeren will be the Spartans’ top two defensive tackles entering the 2026 season, barring MSU adding an elite name at that position. They will be the strongest voices in the locker room, and the staff hopes that translates on the field.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts believes in what the Spartans are building, which is why he announced his return. It’s now time to turn that into more productive play on the field.

