Reactions to Michigan State’s Massive Win Over Kentucky
Tuesday night revealed that no ceiling needs to be put on Michigan State basketball this year, at least not yet. The 17th-ranked Spartans dominated No. 12 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in New York during the Champions Classic, sending a message to the country that they are still a dangerous, nationally relevant team, just like last year's squad that won the Big Ten.
Additionally, a transcript of head coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference has been provided below.
Tom Izzo
IZZO: Well, it was a heck of a win for us. Kentucky did not play as well as they've been playing. I hope we get some credit for that, but I think they just missed some shots and did some things early.
I didn't think we played so well early. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.] was below average early. The first time out, we got him out. After that, I thought he was spectacular. He made a mistake here and there because they're a good team.
But the things that we wanted to do was take away the three and rebound the ball. I think they only had six offensive rebounds. I give our guys and my coaching staff a lot of credit. I thought we executed things pretty well.
We turned it over a little bit more. As good as we played defensively in the second half, those turnovers, some of them were for touchdowns, and then they got more baskets at the free-throw line. So that was the only negative for us.
The positive for us was we made some shots. Those of you that are at Michigan State, I don't know, did we make more threes today than we made all year? That's not meant to be funny, but it is funny; 11-of-22. We just shot the ball better and rebounded the ball pretty well.
What I'm proudest of with this team, where it's getting a little bit like last year's... very unselfish. Twenty-five assists on 32 baskets. The other day it was 24 assists on 28 baskets. And I still think we had some more upside. I think our running game would get better.
Don't be fooled. We weren't that good because we don't shoot the ball that well. They weren't that bad because they do shoot the ball well and missed a lot of shots. The combination of things worked for us tonight. That is a very talented, good team. Mark [Pope]'s a good coach.
I'm just proud of my guys.
