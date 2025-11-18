Tom Izzo Raves About Incoming Freshman Class
Michigan State basketball has the number one recruiting class for the 2026 high school basketball class, according to 247Sports. This past week was the early signing period for high school recruits to officially sign with their school, and all four MSU commits put pen to paper.
The class consists of point guard Carlos Medlock Jr (66), power forward Julius Avent (92), shooting guard Josiah Jervis (38), and center Ethan Taylor (27).
Recently, head coach Tom Izzo spoke about his incoming class and had high praise for all incoming players.
“I think we just came up with one our best recruiting classes in years and years and years,” Izzo said. “In this day and age of transactions, Michigan State is still trying to be a relationship-based program. I'm excited that the parents of these kids had just as much influence on our decision as the kids did.”
With such high praise about how the program is handling the NIL era of college athletics, let's look at why Izzo likes each player and how he views them on the team.
Carlos Medlock Jr
“My future quarterback and that's a very important position to me, and this kid had one thing that really stood out to me. He actually wanted to be here. He's from the state of Michigan, his parents see a lot of his games. He's got two sisters that are incredible. So that made this the family decision.” Izzo said.
“CJ is a lightning-quick point guard. He kind of reminds me a little bit of Kalin Lucas as he can really shoot the ball, and I think he's going to be a very tough defender. So he is the first one to commit, and kind of rallied the rest of them around them so CJ was a great addition for us.”
Julius Avent
“Julius, when his family came here, we were kind of really excited. His dad played for PJ Carlesimo at Seton Hall and then played in the NBA, Steve Smith knew his dad very well. He comes from good stock, Mom and Dad were very interesting and fun on the visit.” Izzo said
“Julius is one of those hybrid guys. He can play two or three positions. He kind of grew on us as we went. Everybody talked about what he maybe couldn't do, and then all of a sudden everybody started talking about what he could do. He can defend multiple positions."
"He can shoot the three. He's got length. He's got long arms, and is a pretty tough kid. So the fact that his mom and dad and brother kind of all picked Michigan State makes this a family affair and one that I'm very excited about the future.”
Jasiah Jervis
“The next on the list was a big catch from out east, Josiah Jervis was a guy we started recruiting last spring and started recruiting him hard, and he comes from an incredible program. Stepanek, who's won the state championship more than a few times, had some great college players who have gone there."
"His coach, Pat, was just amazing in the process. But mom and dad were special, because his mom always, every time she said goodbye, she said, go green. And I felt like Falana was sort of in our corner. I felt like Rhodes, the dad, was definitely one that appreciated what we had to offer.” Izzo said.
“I think he's kind of a Gary Harris type player, one of the rare two guards that can guard it and shoot it. And right now, we think he'll be a tremendous addition atop, you know, hopefully McDonald's all-american that can come in here and give us some immediate help. So we're really excited about Josiah, his family, his high school, and what they've accomplished so far, and hopefully he'll bring that winningness to Michigan State.”
Ethan Taylor
“We saved the biggest for the last, but the last guided commitment to us was Ethan Taylor. They were unique people. You know, you probably saw the pictures, but I heard that he likes pizza, so him and I made a pizza on his visit. And I'm not sure that's what excited him the most, as maybe the Midnight Madness and all the activities, but at seven one and a half bare feet, this will be one of the biggest Spartans ever. Izzo said.
“What I really love about Ethan is that I think he's got a personality. I think he has a game that's going to continuously get better, and like a Jaren Jackson of recent, who came in at 220, Ethan comes in at 244 right now. So his body is developed. He's got the long arms. He's got an incredible part to his game where he's got some quickness. And we're so excited about having him and his family, and we saved the biggest for the last, but the last guy to commit.”
Throughout the recruiting process, Izzo has made it a big priority to make Michigan State a family program. Having a good relationship with the parents is just as important as having a good relationship with the player. Whether it's making a pizza at his home or getting to know younger siblings, Izzo always focuses on family.
