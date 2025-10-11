Frustrated Spartan Nation Reacts to MSU vs UCLA
The Michigan State Spartans took on the UCLA Bruins at home in Week 7 action, as the two Big 10 programs looked to build some momentum in their season. MSU entered the game with a 3-2 record, whereas UCLA entered with a 1-4 record, that first win being against Penn State a week prior.
The Spartans got the scoring underway in the first quarter, as quarterback Aidan Chiles capped off a 10-play drive, putting MSU up 7-0 early after the extra point field goal was good. Spartan Nation had to feel confident seeing their program get out of the gates fast.
MSU gave up a field goal to make the score 7-3, Michigan State. In the following drive for the Spartans, a turnover on downs after an interesting play call from head coach Jonathan Smith had Spartan Nation questioning, especially since it took UCLA the next three plays to score a touchdown to take the lead.
The Bruins would start the second quarter of the game by adding another touchdown to their total, making it 17-7. Seeing how poorly the Bruins started their season, Spartan Nation was quick to be upset seeing their franchise fall early.
Chiles, sadly trying to make things happen for MSU, had a fumble that once again forced the Bruins to score another touchdown in eight plays, pushing their lead to 24-7.
With Spartan Nation hoping and pleading for their team to do something, MSU went three and out again with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Going into halftime, the Spartans had a ton of work to do to get back into this game and make it competitive.
To start the second half of the game, Chiles went down to injury after a hit to the helmet, which brought in Alessio Milivojevic, who had a strong performance against Nebraska. Regardless, MSU couldn't get anything in its first drive of the second half.
UCLA picked up where it left off in the first half, adding another touchdown to its total, pushing the lead to 31-7. The Spartans hadn't scored since their first drive of the game.
The Spartans added their first touchdown since their first drive of the game in the fourth quarter, but missed the extra point, bringing the score to 38-13 UCLA.
Going into the 2-minute warning, this game was too far out of reach for MSU to claw back after allowing UCLA to have such an explosive breakout. Spartan Nation wasn't the happiest, as you could imagine.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on why MSU shouldn't take any team lightly when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.