3 Big Grades From MSU Basketball's Blowout Win vs. Toledo

EAST LANSING — Michigan State did what it needed to do during its first two games: beat up some other teams.

Sixth-ranked MSU didn't look the part during its exhibition games, losing to both No. 4 UConn and Marquette. With No. 2 Duke sitting there as the third game of 2026-27, the Spartans really needed to pick up steam against Quinnipiac and Toledo. They did just that, winning both by a combined 67-point margin.

Thursday's game against Toledo ended 91-61 . It wasn't Michigan State's magnum opus, but a 30-point win is a 30-point win. Here are three important grades from the Spartans' second victory of the season.

Jordan Scott's Effort: A++

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) talks to teammate Julius Avent (0) during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

You can't be a guard or a smaller forward for Tom Izzo if you don't have a decent motor. Sophomore Jordan Scott has one of the best motors Izzo has seen in years. Scott's performance on Thursday was pretty emblematic of MSU's overall night: not the most polished day ever, but ultimately a pretty solid day. Scott finished with 12 points, nine rebounds (career-high), and five assists (also a career-high).

"I've got to go back to way, way, way, way, way long time ago to get a guy who plays harder consistently," Izzo said after the game about Scott. "I mean, we're almost worried now that we're starting to figure it out. We've got to get him a little more rest because he goes so hard he almost burns himself out."

Free-Throw Shooting: D-

The free throws didn't feel quite so free on Thursday night, though. Michigan State actually missed 15 shots from the charity stripe against Toledo on its 38 attempts (it was a foul-filled night). That's good for a subpar 60.5% mark. MSU's overall mark through two games is just 59.4%.

Certainly, that's not the spot the Spartans want to be, but Izzo projected some confidence that this is a temporary problem. He said they shoot "90-something percent every time" they work on the foul shots in practice. There's certainly a difference between doing it in practice and in the game, but above 90% in practice is generally the bar for Izzo.

MSU's Newcomers: B+

Michigan State center Ethan Taylor rejects a Toledo shot during a game at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The newbies have also been promising in these two games. Freshman two-guard Jasiah Jervis was the bright spot among the group on Thursday, scoring a team-high 16 points with four made three-pointers. With his elite shooting and crafty scoring ability, Michigan State fans may have to appreciate Jervis while they've got him.

Fellow freshmen Ethan Taylor and Carlos Medlock Jr. have also flashed their potential. Taylor becoming the Spartans' starting center later this year wouldn't be a surprise. His athleticism gives him an edge over Anton Bonke (who has played fine so far) in how Michigan State defends ball screens -- Taylor may just need some time to get his sea legs.

Michigan State’s Kaleb Glenn gets a rebound against Toledo during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Glenn has also been a great scoring option on the wing so far. His role seemed a little up in the air entering the regular season after some tentative-looking performances in the exhibitions and with his knee injury he's coming back from, but Glenn has been a difference-maker in both games. He scored 11 against Quinnipiac and then had eight points and six rebounds vs. Toledo.

"He went up and got a couple big rebounds," Izzo said about Glenn's day against the Rockets. "He had a block. I mean, he did some things... I think Kaleb's starting to make some progress."