3 Bold Predictions for Michigan State Football Fall Camp

Fall camp is just around the corner for the Michigan State Spartans as a new era of the program begins this fall.

First-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald has his eyes set on returning the Spartans to their glory days of running the Big Ten as a consistent conference and national contender. A busy offseason has brought some hope for improvement in 2026 ahead of fall camp. This allows me to share my three bold predictions for Michigan State training camp ahead of a crucial first season for Fitzgerald.

Spartans' Offensive Line Proves To Be Better Than Many Expect

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's offensive line was, for lack of a better term, putrid in 2025. It was one of the sources of the Spartans' many roster issues, and it needed to be corrected this offseason under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Thankfully, the Spartans' new coach has a history of getting good play from running backs and tough players in the trenches, and the program made sure to add a new starter through the portal.

FCS All-American center Nick Fraley, former South Carolina guard Nick Sharpe, and standout UConn offensive tackle Ben Murawski join the offensive line as the new starting center, left guard, and left tackle, respectively. They join right guard Luka Vincic and right tackle Conner Moore, and together will form an offensive line that was once a weakness and is now a big-time strength after training camp.

Carson Gulker Emerges as One of Top Playmakers

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was bad enough that the Spartans were losing starting tight end Jack Velling and No. 2 wide receiver Omar Kelly to the NFL; they also lost uber-talent Nick Marsh to the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers (it is still surreal typing those words many months later). Fitzgerald added wideouts KK Smith and Fredrick Moore from the portal; it could be former Division II tight end and quarterback Carson Gulker who emerges as a top playmaker for Michigan State.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has a versatile chess piece in Gulker, who has the athletic profile, production, and skill set to become a major weapon for the Spartans. Gulker becomes just that coming out of fall camp, making himself a sleeper weapon to opposing defenses in the Big Ten.

Michigan State Finds Its Ample Pass Rush Following Fall Camp

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After just 22 sacks last fall and almost non-existent pressure for too long stretches, Michigan State and its defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi, made an effort to make sure that a pass rush like this doesn't occur again. Transfer Keahnist Thompson and key returners Isaac Smith and Anelu Lafaele should see their production increase, but the addition of one former NC State and Northwestern newcomer looms large.

Kenny Soares Jr. is one of the biggest additions to the Spartans' defensive front. After Michigan State failed to get at least three sacks from any of its players, Soares sets the expectation sky-high for an incredibly productive pass rush that gives Rossi the pressure needed to make things uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks following camp.