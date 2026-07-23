How Close MSU Is To Competing for Conference Championship

The Big Ten is the largest conference in college football, with 18 teams vying to stand tall in Indianapolis as one of the top teams in the sport. For the past several seasons, a combination of Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana has ruled the division with an iron fist. However, some teams want to break that trend and become the Big Ten's lead representative.

The Michigan State Spartans were once a powerful program with success guaranteed almost every season under legendary head coach Mark Dantonio. For years, the Spartans were in contention for either the conference or national title with a big bowl game victory in the New Year's Six.

Tiring Times Have Plagued the Spartans

Mark Dantonio went 114-57 in 13 seasons at Michigan State, including a triumph in the 2014 Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, those times are long gone, as the Spartans have failed to break even for the season in each of the last four years. The last time they won at least six games was 2021, when they won 11 on their way to being one of the best teams in the Big Ten that season.

Under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, that looks to change. The program has undergone a rebuild this offseason with roughly 30 new transfers, and a good number of them are expected to make an immediate contribution on Saturdays this fall. For the first time in a few years, it feels like the Spartans could be heading on the right track.

How Close Is Michigan State To Winning the Big Ten Championship?

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, huddles up with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How close are the Spartans to competing for a conference championship? It could be this year as one of the surprise teams in college football this season if everything goes as they expect, whether it is growth at quarterback, a strong run game, or an improved defense. Realistically, Michigan State as a program is a couple of years away, at best.

Reaching. 500 or more would be a grand success for Michigan State this fall, signaling major growth within the program. I still have concerns about their pass rush, wideouts, Alessio Milivojevic's development at quarterback, and the many new additions and starters littered across the roster. For those reasons, the Spartans are nowhere close to contention, as the goal should be to get the program back to a respectable level of play before aggression sets in.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have no doubt Fitzgerald could form a great culture with the backing of an athletics department and university that prides itself on being elite not just in basketball but in football, too. If progress is shown on all fronts at Michigan State, winning the Big Ten Championship beyond 2026 becomes a prized goal.