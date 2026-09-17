3 Critical Matchups for MSU's Chances at Notre Dame

A lot has to go right for Michigan State to have a serious shot in South Bend on Saturday.

The Spartans (2-0) are seeking a gargantuan program win at No. 3 Notre Dame (2-0). MSU hasn't beaten a top-five opponent since fourth-ranked Iowa during the 2015 Big Ten title game, and it hasn't beaten a top-five foe as an unranked team since 2004 against No. 4 Wisconsin. These three matchups in particular will determine whether Michigan State has a shot in this game:

MSU's WRs vs. Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame's best player is probably cornerback Leonard Moore. He's largely considered to be the best cornerback in college football and is probably a lock to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. Moore's 92.5 grade in coverage from PFF last year was the best in the FBS. He also had five interceptions en route to becoming a unanimous All-American.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday's game, but MSU has to be able to throw the ball a bit in order to hang around in this game. Separation has been an issue for the Spartans' receivers so far, and that was against a pair of MAC teams. Once it's time to throw the ball, starting wideouts Rodney Bullard Jr. and/or Fredrick Moore are going to have a heck of a time getting away from Leonard Moore.

Michigan State’s Rodney Bullard Jr., right, celebrates his touchdown catch with Fredrick Moore during the fourth quarter against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The star Notre Dame corner has to be a focus for Alessio Milivojevic, too. Milivojevic has done a good job protecting the football in his time as Michigan State's starting quarterback thus far, but there have been a few throws into pretty tight windows this year. The Fighting Irish are probably more likely to punish those riskier throws than Toledo or Eastern Michigan, or even the four Big Ten teams Milivojevic got starts against in 2025.

MSU DT Eli Coenen vs. Notre Dame G Anthonie Knapp

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen celebrates after a sack against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The expected rain will only make the battle on the line of scrimmage more important. Michigan State will need another big game from defensive tackle Eli Coenen in order to gain an edge there. Coenen has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season so far. He's already racked up 3.0 sacks through two games with the team, putting him in the early lead in the Big Ten. Nobody on the Spartans' 2025 squad had more than 2.5 sacks last fall.

Coenen's toughest assignment on Saturday will be Notre Dame left guard Anthonie Knapp. He was the Fighting Irish's starting left tackle the last two seasons, but was moved to the interior this season. Knapp only allowed one sack and 11 pressures during the entire 2025 season, and he's only allowed one pressure through two games at his new position.

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressers Toledo’s John Alan Richter during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU will be asking Coenen to get after Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr a bit, but stopping the run will be even more important. The Fighting Irish are likely coming into this game with a point to prove on the ground. They struggled to consistently run it against Wisconsin (especially early on), and their 114.5 rushing yards per game ranks 116th in the FBS entering Week 3.

This is also after Notre Dame finished 17th in rushing offense last season. A step back was probably always likely after ND lost two running backs in the NFL Draft -- Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price -- but the lack of production there has still been really surprising.

MSU RG Nick Sharpe vs. Notre Dame DT Francis Brewu

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The LOS battle when Michigan State has the ball centers on right guard Nick Sharpe . He'll largely be blocking Notre Dame defensive tackle Francis Brewu, a Pitt transfer who has gotten off to a great start in his first year in South Bend. Brewu has stepped into a larger role for Notre Dame after starting defensive tackle Jason Onye got hurt against Wisconsin, and he's played great. He's got a fantastic 89.9 PFF grade through 44 defensive snaps this year.

Sharpe has also been a steady interior offensive lineman for MSU thus far. His 88.7 pass-blocking grade is the best on the team, and PFF says Sharpe has not allowed a pressure yet this year. He transferred to Michigan State this offseason from South Carolina, though he spent most of his career at Wake Forest. It's also likely Luka Vincic will get some playing time at right guard, but Sharpe will be out there most of the time.