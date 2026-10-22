'3-Headed Monster' UCLA RB Room Poses Huge Challenge for MSU Defense

EAST LANSING -- The ground game will likely be the main X-factor for Michigan State at No. 9 UCLA this Saturday.

MSU (2-5 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) has a mammoth challenge this weekend against the Bruins (6-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten). UCLA's made itself a CFP contender with its run game. The Bruins average 231.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 12th in the country and leading the Big Ten.

"I think their backs are very good," Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Wednesday. "They have three of them that they play. They can hit home-run balls, but they can also... if there's nothing there, they'll get three when it might have been zero. Or they'll get four when it might have been one, and it keeps the change moving."

"But then they also do a great job of bouncing and taking it the distance. So they are kind of the three-headed monster, so to speak."

The Monster

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight is the star for UCLA in the backfield. He's one player new head coach Bob Chesney brought with him from James Madison, and Knight hasn't had any issues adjusting to Big Ten ball. He's got 578 rushing yards, a conference-leading 11 rushing touchdowns, and a really impressive 6.8 per-carry average.

Knight has scored at least one touchdown in every game for the Bruins this season. He's coming off a tough 23-yard day against Wisconsin last week, but he had at least 100 rushing yards in the three games prior to that, including a 103-yard day at Oregon. In addition, Knight has had a carry of at least 30 yards in five games in 2026. He's got 10 carries of 15+ yards, too.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) trots into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Woods is the RB2. He's one player Chesney retained from last year's team that went 3-9 but beat Michigan State soundly in Spartan Stadium. Woods already has more yards this season (347) than he did all of last year (294). He's reached the end zone five times, is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and 40.7% of his carries have resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

Completing the "three-headed monster" is Jaivian Thomas. He's got 200 rushing yards and three scores this year. Thomas is another player the Bruins held onto from 2025 and a former Cal transfer.

Importance of Tackling

Open-field tackling has been a struggle for MSU lately, particularly on the perimeter. PFF says the Spartans have missed 31 tackles in their last two games (16 vs. Illinois and 15 vs. Northwestern). Michigan State will have to be on point tackling-wise in order to limit UCLA's ground game.

"Trust me, it gets coached and drilled every single day, and we doubled down on it again this week..." Rossi said. "We want to keep it underneath in the 8-9 area, not be up in the 15 area. But most of those, to me, came out on the perimeter, and we've got to do a better job."