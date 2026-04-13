How Role of MSU DC Rossi Changing With New Staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State's defense is under some new management in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is still around and is the highest-paid assistant on the staff, but he's getting plenty more help this season. He says Pat Fitzgerald , a former linebacker, is the first defensive-minded head coach he's ever worked for. There are other things, though, that are giving Rossi an additional boost.

Max Bullough Takes Over LBs

Max Bullough, Michigan State football's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, celebrates after a MSU score against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest moves of the offseason was the hiring of MSU program legend Max Bullough . He got the label as co-defensive coordinator -- Bullough has made it clear it's still Rossi's defense -- but he, more importantly, got the role as linebackers coach.

Previously, Rossi was both the defensive coordinator and the linebackers coach. That means this is the first time in Rossi's career that he's also just been a standalone defensive coordinator. Every other time he's had that post, with stops as a DC at Thiel College, Maine, Rutgers, Minnesota, and his first two seasons at Michigan State, he's also specifically coached either the linebackers or the safeties.

Larger View of Whole Defense

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's new," Rossi said last week about walking around practices instead of working with one group specifically. "I hadn't done that before in my career, so sometimes you get a little itchy. I've been brought in as a guest lecturer in the meetings during the week, which I always appreciate."

"Here's what it does: it allows me to be attached to all the positions and develop closer relationships with all the positions, because basically I'll switch from meeting room each day. I'll be in different meetings. I bounce around during practice. It allows me to develop stronger relationships, like I said, with the players."

It just makes Rossi more of an actual defensive coordinator. Being the linebackers coach again would give him opportunities to coach up defensive linemen and defensive backs. Going around and talking to everybody on the defense, regardless of position, makes Rossi more accessible to players and other coaches.

Rossi hovering around also helps create a culture of accountability. Because he is no longer preoccupied with the linebackers, those at other positions know the defense's top dog can get on them if there is a mistake.

Sideline or Press Box?

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what will remain the same, expect to see Rossi back on the sideline in 2026. He became one of the few bright spots last season, sparking some nice in-season improvements when he moved down from the press box to the Michigan State sideline.

"I'll be on the sideline," Rossi said when asked about his plans there. "It was more fun, and I think it's good to look the guys in the eyes."