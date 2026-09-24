3 Keys To Victory for MSU Football Against Nebraska

Conference play is starting, and Michigan State faces a manageable stretch that will be crucial to both this season and the program's confidence in its direction.

Early returns have been positive for Pat Fitzgerald . MSU played better than expected at No. 3 Notre Dame , a game the Spartans have typically lost by 30+ or 40+ in recent years, and the team has an identity that fans have largely gotten behind.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The record is what ultimately matters, though. There can be some soft pats on the back after playing a national title contender like Notre Dame (with Fitzgerald gaining some more support with his rejection of "moral victories"), but the complexion of a home game against Nebraska is a lot different.

This is now Big Ten play, and while the Cornhuskers are probably the more talented team, they're beatable, especially in East Lansing. A win Saturday wouldn't necessarily be a "program" victory for Fitzgerald, but it would make a statement. Michigan State has to do these three things to come out of Week 4 with a 1-0 Big Ten record.

Improvement in Pass Game

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) controls the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets \at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trip to South Bend wasn't very kind for quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , who had his first career multi-interception game. Both picks weren't great. On the first one, Milivojevic stared down Rodney Bullard Jr. and then underthrew the deep ball, which was pretty easily intercepted by Notre Dame safety Luke Talich.

The second one didn't feel so bad live, given the must-throw situation and the pressure in Milivojevic's face, but there was a window on that play where Chrishon McCray was open, but Milivojevic didn't deliver the throw until it was too late and the window was more than shut by ND's Adon Shuler.

Notre Dame safety Luke Talich (28) celebrates with safety Adon Shuler (8) after a Talich sack during a NCAA football game against Michigan State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wasn't all on Milivojevic, though. Michigan State's receivers were pretty much blanketed on every downfield throw, with the main exception being Bullard's 53-yard catch. If it felt like Milivojevic was holding onto the ball too long, it's probably because he had nowhere to throw it.

A response is needed against Nebraska's stout secondary. The Cornhuskers ranked third in pass defense last year, and they're in the top 10 so far this year (though the competition has been pretty weak). Starting cornerback Andrew Marshall has allowed just 10 yards all season on 11 targets, per Pro Football Focus.

Force Nebraska Into Adversarial Situations

Sep 19, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska hasn't exactly faced much adversity this year. Some credit can be given for taking care of business in its three non-conference games, but an out-of-conference slate of Ohio, Bowling Green, and FCS North Dakota doesn't really reveal much about what's going to happen when it's third-and-10 during a Big Ten road game.

This is where Michigan State might have the edge in this matchup. The Spartans put about as difficult a game as it gets on their non-conference schedule, and MSU seemed to handle the adversity of a much more talented opponent pretty well.

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule embraces Bowling Green Falcons head coach Eddie George after the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska doesn't really know how its team will handle things if/when Michigan State gains momentum, and the Spartans can take advantage. The Huskers have gone just 7-12 in one-score games during the Matt Rhule era, though they went 4-2 in those contests last year.

MSU will likely have to force a turnover to win this game. The Spartans have two takeaways through three games -- a Kenny Soares Jr. interception against Toledo and a Charles Brantley forced fumble vs. EMU -- but it never felt like Michigan State's defense was very close to stealing a possession that way at Notre Dame. Nebraska has only turned it over once through three games.

Limit Explosives

Michigan State cornerback Tre Bell (3), right, celebrates a tackle against Toledo with defensive lineman Ben Roberts (55) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's biggest defensive problem has been the explosive plays it allows. Toledo had a pair of long touchdowns during the season opener, and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr went over the top on the Spartans twice last Saturday for large gains.

Nebraska has receivers who can trouble MSU's secondary. Wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is the Huskers' leading receiver so far with 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Michigan State hasn't seen a receiver who is as electric in space as Barney. He's not necessarily a huge over-the-top threat (though that is something he can do), but somebody who can get a catch underneath and turn what is normally a short gain into a much larger one.

Sep 19, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (2) catches a punt against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers also brought back receiver Nyziah Hunter, who led Nebraska with 617 receiving yards during the 2025 season. He's had a slow start to this season with just five catches for 45 yards, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before he starts getting the ball again.

Nebraska also has a star true freshman in Jamal Rule, who Michigan State recruited for a time. Rule already has 411 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns through his first three collegiate games. He's not necessarily the fastest runner, but he's fast enough to be a big-play threat. His patience for a freshman also stands out.