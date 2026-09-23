How MSU Receiving Core Finally Seeing Some Answers

Over the course of the offseason and the first two games of the season, there were no clear options as to who would be the top wide receiver for the Spartans. Some players stood out as candidates, namely Chrishon McCray, but nothing was clearly proven.

Things have changed now that MSU has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in its rearview mirror, and it seems the question can finally be answered, even if others are being raised for different units. But who actually is the No. 1 wide receiver, and why did Notre Dame in particular change everything?

The Top Wide Receiver: Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodney Bullard Jr. has a lot to prove this season, as it is his last season in college football before he hopefully moves on to greater things, such as the NFL , which means he has a lot to prove to set himself up for success.

He has the motivation to be great, and so far he has capitalized on almost every opportunity given to him. He has 12 catches so far that have gone for 182 yards and a touchdown, with both the total catches and total reception yards being the highest on the team thus far.

Michigan State’s Charles Taplin, left, celebrates his touchdown with Rodney Bullard Jr. during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has been a step ahead of Chrishon McCray in receptions and yards, and he has added a deep-threat option the team desperately needs to compete in big games against opponents like the Fighting Irish.

The only other player close to Bullard Jr. stat-wise is Jayden Savoury , who currently has 11 receptions for 129 yards, but he is a tight end and is not technically able to be the No. 1 wide receiver as a tight end.

Why Notre Dame Changed Things

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, the night Rodney Bullard Jr. had was not anything too crazy, as he had two catches for 66 yards. It was a great stat line for sure, but it is nothing out of the ordinary at first glance, and it does not seem worthy of being deemed the No. 1 wide receiver.

However, one of those two receptions was a huge chunk play for the Spartans, which got the offense riled up after it struggled to acclimate to the big atmosphere early in the game.

Michigan State’s Tre Bell CB Rodney Bullard Jr., left, catches a pass for a two point conversion as Toledo’s Armorion Smith defends during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bullard Jr.'s ability to be a reliable guy that Alessio Milivojevic can toss up massive throws to is essential for the team's success, and given he is already doing it, it seems clear that Bullard Jr. is the team's top wide receiver, at least for right now.