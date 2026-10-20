3 Things MSU Must Show in Heavyweight Exhibition vs. UConn

Two of the best teams in college basketball are meeting for an exhibition at the Breslin Center on Tuesday.

The game won't technically count, but No. 6 Michigan State's battle against No. 4 UConn will likely be a better gauge than a lot of games on MSU's official non-conference schedule. This will be the Spartans' second exhibition game of three, the first being an 89-59 win over Incarnate Word on Oct. 2. Connecticut beat Syracuse 72-52 during its first exhibition on Oct. 13.

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shouts instructions to his team during a game against UConn in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State and UConn (sort of) played twice last season. This year's meeting is a return game for the Huskies after MSU traveled to Hartford for an exhibition last October. Connecticut won that one, 76-69. Meeting No. 2 was much more memorable, taking place in the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C. UConn had a massive lead and fended off the Spartans late in a 67-63 result.

Exhibitions are unique because the main takeaway doesn't have to be the final score, like pretty much every regular-season game will be. There's a world where UConn wins, and it's still an encouraging night for Michigan State. These three areas will be the key ones to focus on for MSU:

Positive First 10 Minutes

Things never started well for the Spartans when they faced truly elite teams last season. The games against Duke, Michigan, and UConn had relatively similar scripts in that Michigan State's foe would have an early lead, and it would feel like MSU was playing from behind from that point on, even when the Spartans would eventually take a lead during the second half.

Michigan State's start against UConn in the NCAA Tournament was particularly dreadful. After the Spartans started the game with a quick basket, Connecticut went on a mammoth 25-4 run to open up a 19-point lead. MSU whittled away at that deficit and even took a 47-46 lead in the second half, but the amount of effort the Spartans needed to exert to come back left them with little gas in the tank for the home stretch.

Michigan State's Coen Carr shoots a free throw against UConn during the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It was a similar story when MSU hosted Michigan last year. The Wolverines were quickly up 15-5 in that matchup, and their lead reached 18 just before halftime. The Spartans came all the way back to take a 59-57 advantage, but again, there wasn't enough energy left for the rest of the game. UM outscored Michigan State 26-12 from that point onward.

There's that phrase by Mike Tyson: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." MSU needs to be the one attempting to (metaphorically, of course) punch their top opponents in the face. If Michigan State looks like it is playing on its toes, rather than its heels, that's a great sign.

Limit the Turnovers

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the few real concerns from the Incarnate Word exhibition was the turnovers. The Spartans gave up the ball 18 times that day. It's far too early to declare Michigan State a team that cannot protect the ball, but it was an issue last year. The team's turnover rate on offense was the third-highest in the Big Ten during conference play at 17.7%.

UIW is still a lower-tier opponent, though, even if it is super early in the season. KenPom has Incarnate Word at 285th in its preseason rankings, along with the No. 338 defense. The only team rated lower on MSU's schedule this season is Detroit Mercy at 291st overall.

Some turnovers felt like ones that could be solved with greater chemistry and some simple added time in the practice gym, though. A lot of it could be brushed off as a fixable early-season issue or as a team knocking the rust off.

Tuesday will be the Spartans' first live action in 18 days, so there could be some more rust to shake off. UConn won't have as much of an issue with this, with its last exhibition being just a week ago.

Positive Performances From Big Men

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr., left, and forward Jesse McCulloch, right, celebrate after a basket against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Center is still probably the biggest question mark surrounding Michigan State basketball right now. MSU lost both players who regularly played the five last year, with Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler both leaving the program after their true senior seasons. Kohler is taking advantage of the new 5-for-5 rule and staying in college, but he'll spend it at No. 25 BYU. Cooper is all-in on the pro route and received a two-way contract from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Most minutes at the five this year will go to Anton Bonke , Ethan Taylor , and Jesse McCulloch . Tom Izzo has indicated Cam Ward could get minutes there in a "small-ball" lineup , too.

Michigan State’s Anton Bonke scores during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bonke is the team's lone incoming transfer after averaging 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds at Charlotte last year. Taylor is a true freshman who seemed to be on the "project" side of things, but Izzo said last week that he's been a "surprise" so far. McCulloch had a monster night against UIW, scoring a team-high 20 points while starting at the four (Ward was out with a minor ankle injury).

How each big man plays Tuesday should bring more clarity about the type of rotation MSU could have at the five this year. Bonke has been the presumed starter since his commitment, but he struggled against Incarnate Word. If it's a similar story against UConn, and McCulloch and Taylor both play well again, Bonke's starting role won't feel 100% ensured.