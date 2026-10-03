How McCulloch Made Massive Statement in MSU's Exhibition vs. UIW

EAST LANSING -- The biggest surprise of Friday night wasn't really a surprise to Tom Izzo.

Michigan State handled its business against Incarnate Word at the Breslin Center, 89-59, during its first exhibition game of the season. MSU's leading scorer probably wasn't many people's first, second, or third guess. Redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch actually broke out for 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the way. Nobody can say they didn't have fair warning.

Izzo's Words on McCulloch

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo, right, hugs Incarnate Word’s head coach Shane Heirman before the game on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCulloch's inclusion in the starting five on Friday wasn't really a surprise. Izzo said back on Wednesday that "he deserves a chance" at that kind of role with Cam Ward being out. Ward is dealing with a minor ankle sprain that Izzo also said he'd play through were it a regular game, so that's nothing to worry about.

"Jesse McCulloch is one of the things that our fans better start appreciating about our program," Izzo said after Friday's exhibition. "I don't know what he'll do from here on out, but you're going to get a guy that nobody thought that much of. That kid, when everybody went home this summer in May, he stayed here for all but two days of it. So when they were gone home for a month, he stayed here, he lifted, he shot it. He probably worked harder than anybody I have on my team this summer."

Michigan State’s Jesse McCulloch, center, celebrates after scoring and drawing an Incarnate Word foul during the second half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plenty of players in McCulloch's position would've transferred out. He got some minutes off the bench during his redshirt freshman season, but was phased out of the regular playing group in late February and March. Given Ward's rise, the return of Kaleb Glenn from injury, an obvious portal need at center, and the recruiting additions of Julius Avent and Ethan Taylor , McCulloch's spot in the rotation didn't feel entirely guaranteed.

"I feel like there's a culture at Michigan State," McCulloch said. "I had some great mentors in Jaxon [Kohler] and [Carson Cooper]. I learned from them, and I just kept my head down and worked every day, and that's what my teammates told me to do."

Noticeable Improvements

Michigan State’s Jesse McCulloch celebrates with fans after the Spartans exhibition game against Incarnate Word on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What immediately stood out about McCulloch was how much more confident he looked out there. He didn't always look entirely sure of himself in the past, but McCulloch looked more decisive and played a little more freely than he did last season. That alone is a big mental leap for a younger guy.

His shot also looks improved. McCulloch already had that in the bag a bit, and he went 2-for-3 from behind the arc to start his 2026-27 campaign. The three-point shooting was one of the most promising things about MSU's performance, with the team going 13-for-30 (43.3%) from deep.

Michigan State’s Jesse McCulloch celebrates after a score against Incarnate Word during the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCulloch's performance definitely reshapes the outlook at the four and the five, though. Center is probably Michigan State's biggest question mark entering the season, and it still might be after a so-so performance from Anton Bonke on Friday.

Taylor also looked pretty solid against Incarnate Word while playing center. MSU's depth is very impressive this year, and there is no shortage of ways for Izzo to utilize McCulloch and those around him, especially if he keeps playing the way he did against UIW.