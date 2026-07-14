4 Spartan Transfers Who Could Become Superstars

The Michigan State Spartans were aggressive in adding as much talent as possible from the transfer portal, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald made a statement about what he wants to do in East Lansing.

The Spartans are searching for their first .500 season since 2021, and they have seemingly improved their abilities on both sides of the ball to reach that goal. Every year, a transfer will make standout plays each week and quickly become a star on their new team. Here are four Michigan State transfers who could become superstars in 2026.

Charles Brantley, Cornerback

Michigan State's Ed Woods, left, and Charles Brantley take the field to warm up before the football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After becoming a key starter and top defender for the Spartans' defense under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi in 2024, Brantley searched for greener pastures last fall with the Miami Hurricanes. After playing very little, he has returned to East Lansing this year to finish his college career on a high note.

Two years ago, Brantley tallied three interceptions and 27 tackles, including a pick-six for Michigan State. The playmaking ability is available for the Spartans at a moment's notice, with a chance to quickly become one of the top players on the roster by the end of the season.

Ben Murawski, Left Tackle

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UConn had a couple of top starters from last year's 9-3 season head west to East Lansing, including Ben Murawski. At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds, the former Huskies standout could be one of the biggest additions for the Spartans this fall, providing incredible size, power, and the ability to stonewall opponents consistently.

Murawski is an experienced starter at multiple positions, but is settling in at left tackle once again this season. The tools are in place for the redshirt senior to become one of the best players on the 2026 roster, catapulting him into superstar status in the Big Ten.

Nick Fraley, Center

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, center, prepares to snap the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After beginning his career at Marshall, Fraley transferred to then-top FCS program North Dakota State and became one of their top players almost immediately, starting every game he played for the Bison and earning First Team All-America honors as well as winning the Rimington Award for best center in the subdivision. This year, he takes a step forward with a final season at Michigan State.

Fraley is an unproven starter at the FBS level. Still, at a program like Michigan State under new leadership and an emphasis on the run game, he could suddenly become a standout player by creating big creases for running back Cam Edwards to run through.

Rhys Dakin, Punter

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punters are people, too, and having an excellent one on your roster goes a long way for better defensive play and shorter fields for your offense if the punter can flip the field. Dakin has been one of the best punters in the country for the past two years at Iowa, a place where stout special teams play, gritty trench play, and a strong run game have been the norm.

The junior from Melbourne, Australia, and Charlotte transfer kicker Liam Boyd, will look to form a strong unit on special teams. With 26 punts of 50-plus yards for his career, Dakin has a chance to be a special punter at Michigan State.