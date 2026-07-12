Michigan State Football Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 14

Of all places, punter has settled in as a spot where Michigan State fans can expect excellence.

The Spartans have seen two of their alumni recently play the position and get drafted in recent memory. Bryce Baringer was picked 192nd overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and his successor, Ryan Eckley , was picked 211th overall in Round 6 this year by the Baltimore Ravens.

Dakin is Next Up

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU has a decent chance of seeing three punters in a row eventually be selected. Eckley actually declared for the draft early with one year of eligibility left, and the Spartans’ solution to that was to pick up Rhys Dakin in the transfer portal.

Dakin was previously the starting punter for the last two seasons at Iowa, finding plenty of success there. He has averaged 43.9 yards per punt across his time there, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors back in 2024 and being an honorable mention all-conference selection last season.

Michigan State punter Rhys Dakin speaks to the media following spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

His decision to transfer to Michigan State is a big boost for the team’s special teams unit, and Dakin is No. 14 on my ongoing “top 30 players” list for the coming fall.

More on Dakin’s Background

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

American football was not something Dakin thought much about growing up. He’s from Melbourne, Australia, and grew up more of a fan of Australian rules football, which is sort of part-American football, part-rugby, and part-soccer.

That dream didn’t really work out for Dakin. Thankfully, he was near a place called “ProKick Australia,” which is just an academy for punters. One notable alumnus of ProKick is Tory Taylor, the punter at Iowa whom Dakin succeeded. Taylor was picked in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he’s now the starting punter for the Chicago Bears.

Iowa punter Rhys Dakin speaks to media members June 25, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakin followed a similar path to Taylor by choosing Iowa. He was recruited to the Hawkeyes by LeVar Woods , and Woods’ long history of success as a special teams coordinator is a major reason why Dakin eventually followed him to Michigan State.

"I just met him in the city of Melbourne at a little cafe," Dakin said during the spring. "That's when I first met LeVar. Then he came to training the next day, and then had dinner with my family at my house. That was the sort of Coach Woods' introduction that I had. He flew out to come and meet my family and meet me, get to know me as a person rather than just recruit me, you know. So that says a lot about Coach Woods as a person."

Long-Term Future for Dakin

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin (9) looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What also boosts Dakin’s own stock is his long runway of remaining eligibility. He now actually has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the NCAA’s recent shift towards a “5-in-5” eligibility system. He’s on the older side for a rising junior and will turn 22 in December, but Dakin still enrolled at Iowa in time that he shouldn’t lose that year under the new system.

This means Dakin should be eligible to keep playing college football through the 2028 season. Eckley was a three-year starter for MSU, and now there is a solid shot the Spartans won’t have to worry very much about the future at that position, either.

Michigan State's Alex Weeks punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woods and Michigan State also added Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks from the portal — he has four seasons of eligibility left — but there is definitely a firm understanding that Dakin is the starter.

Outlook for MSU’s Special Teams

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakin is just one of the new players that Woods has brought in from the transfer portal. Besides just a punter, the Spartans have a new kicker, long snapper, and kick returner. Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd is the favorite to be the starting kicker, though incoming freshman Stephen Gonzales is bringing in a pretty big leg.

Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky should be the starting long snapper, and Woods is also bringing in Trey Serauskis as part of Michigan State’s next recruiting class. MSU also now has Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams as the team’s newest kick returner.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Woods was one of the biggest moves Pat Fitzgerald made during the offseason. Woods had proven himself as one of the best special teams coordinators in the country at Iowa, and Fitzgerald gave him the title of assistant head coach and a hefty contract ($1.2 million average salary over three years).

Even though the Spartans have had some great punters recently, the program’s special teams units have not pulled their own weight as a whole. It actually made the most obvious difference in Michigan State’s loss to Woods and Iowa. MSU gave up several huge punt returns that game, including a touchdown return, in what eventually became a loss on a game-winning field goal.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It also played a role in the Spartans’ losses to Nebraska and Minnesota. Michigan State allowed a punt to get blocked against the Cornhuskers early on in the game to dig itself into a 14-0 deficit. With the game tied late in the third quarter, MSU muffed a Nebraska kickoff.

That totally swung the momentum of the game and eventually resulted in a 38-27 loss. That Minnesota game was also a very frustrating result. Kicker Martin Connington missed two field goals during that game.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a PAT against Youngstown State in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One was more understandable and minor; it was a 46-yard attempt during the first quarter. The other was from just 23 yards away with the game tied and just about five minutes left to go in regulation. If either of those kicks had been good, Michigan State would likely have won in regulation. Instead, it fell in overtime.

Fitzgerald is hoping that bringing in Woods can prevent Michigan State from making those types of mistakes. Something as simple as better execution on special teams could’ve made the difference between a miserable 4-8 season and MSU taking a huge step forward by making a bowl game.

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A lot of that doesn’t have to do with Dakin, specifically. It just shows special teams are much more than just the specialists. Still, it cannot hurt for Michigan State to know it has somebody already proven to be one of the better punters in the Big Ten.

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April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

No. 30, WR Samson Gash | No. 29, WR Charles Taplin | No. 28, S Devin Vaught | No. 27, KR Kenneth Williams | No. 26, OL Luka Vincic | No. 25, OL Rakeem Johnson | No. 24, CB Tyran Chappell | No. 23, DL Derrick Simmons | No. 22, TE Carson Gulker | No. 21, WR KK Smith

No. 20, DL Eli Coenen | No. 19, OL Nick Sharpe | No. 18, LB Caleb Wheatland | No. 17, RB Marvis Parrish | No. 16, DB Michael Richard | No. 15, EDGE Anelu Lafaele