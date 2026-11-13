5 Key Players MSU Could Get Back From Injuries vs. Washington

Michigan State has had about as ugly a season as it gets when it comes to injuries.

The Spartans (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) have felt pretty short-handed nearly all year. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has said a few times this season that he's never seen so many injuries in his coaching career. There have been third-stringers and even fourth-stringers who have started at certain spots for Michigan State in 2026.

There is a shot that MSU gets some key contributors back this Saturday against Washington (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten). Five different players have been listed as either "doubtful" or "questionable" on the team's midweek availability reports so far.

RB Jaziun Patterson (Doubtful)

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) fakes a handoff to running back Jaziun Patterson (4) and looks to throw against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jaziun Patterson's "doubtful" status likely means there's just an outside shot at him playing Saturday, but some chance is better than no chance. He's been out for three weeks and two games with an undisclosed injury, with his last appearance coming in the Northwestern game.

Running back is a position that has been hit particularly hard by injuries. Starter Cam Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Big Ten opener against Nebraska, and RB3 Marvis Parrish suffered a leg injury at UCLA. Brandon Tullis was one of the stars during the upset win at Michigan, but he's been the fifth back on the depth chart for most of the year.

Getting Patterson back would be a big boost for MSU's run game, nonetheless. His run as the starter between Edwards' injury and his own was pretty reassuring, and Patterson almost certainly hopes he can play out his final three collegiate games on the field rather than watch from the sidelines.

QB Cam Fancher (Questionable)

The Spartans may also get some additional insurance back at quarterback. Cam Fancher has missed Michigan State's last four games with what appeared to be a leg injury he suffered at Wisconsin. Add in a thumb injury Alessio Milivojevic suffered against Northwestern, and MSU was forced to start an overmatched QB3 Kayd Coffman for a game at now-No. 4 UCLA.

Fancher's small role in the Spartans' offense was one of the things that largely worked while he was healthy. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's playbook really seems better suited for a mobile quarterback, and that's the area where Fancher has a niche. He'd be particularly impactful for Michigan State's offense in the red zone.

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CB Tre Bell (Questionable)

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tre Bell (3) tackles Toledo Rockets quarterback John Alan Richter (6) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU's defense was operating at one point with perhaps four of its top five corners. True freshman Jeremiah Favorite has been tasked with starting in the team's last three games. Michigan State might be close to getting out of the woods in this regard, though. The Spartans got back Tyran Chappell, who might be the team's best corner, last week. They may be easing Chappell back in, though -- he only got nine defensive snaps. Key backup Keshawn Williams also returned and got 24 snaps at UM.

There is a shot that starting corner Tre Bell returns this week against Washington. He's missed the team's last three games. Bell has been a serviceable starter when he's been healthy this year, and he's another player Michigan State has plenty of use for in the home stretch.

CB Charles Brantley (Questionable)

Michigan State’s Charles Brantley, center, looks to see if referees grant him an interception on a play against Toledo’s Daryl Barnett Jr. during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU could also get Charles Brantley back this weekend. He's also missed the Spartans' last three games. Brantley's sixth and final season of college football hasn't gone great, but he was still a big part of Michigan State's rotation at corner while he was available.

Brantley is very susceptible to the double-move or other routes that can exploit his aggressiveness as a defender, but that same aggressiveness makes him a ball hawk the team could use, especially with safety Devin Vaught now out. Brantley has also forced two fumbles this season.

DT Ben Roberts (Questionable)

Michigan State defensive lineman Ben Roberts during a game against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The big stunner on the initial availability report is that star nose tackle Ben Roberts was questionable. Roberts missed the Michigan game with a leg injury he suffered on the very first defensive play at UCLA. He got rolled up on there, and after Roberts emerged from the locker room on crutches, in a boot, and also with a wheelchair, it felt pretty destined to be a season-ender this late in the season.

Roberts is a pretty tough dude, though. He's also been Michigan State's best player this season. The defensive line's performance against Michigan in Roberts' absence was stunningly great. There is a shot for the Spartans' interior defensive line to tee off against Washington's very poor rushing attack (131st in the FBS) if it gets Roberts back.

Also Back: WR Charles Taplin | Notable Players Now Out: S Devin Vaught, WR Rodney Bullard Jr.