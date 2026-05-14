Why Cam Fancher Works as Solid QB2 Option for MSU

You don't want to think about your QB1 not being there, but you have to prepare for it.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has already named Alessio Milivojevic as the team's starting quarterback. If Milivojevic cannot play, for whatever reason, it will be up to UCF transfer (and lefty) Cam Fancher .

Fancher's Experience

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Fancher has been a college football journeyman. Coming out of Wayne High School near Dayton, Ohio, Fancher was a 3-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite ranked 1,798th overall in the class of 2021, also placing him at 117th among quarterbacks and 65th among Ohioans. Fancher committed to Marshall; the Thundering Herd and Georgia State were his only FBS offers, according to 247Sports.

He ended up taking a redshirt year during his freshman season in 2021, appearing in two games. Fancher began as a backup the following season as well, but took over as the starter midway through. Marshall went 6-1 that season with Fancher as QB1 after beginning the season 3-3. He started 10 games the next year before winding up transferring to FAU.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fancher's first-ever game with the Owls was actually against MSU. He threw for 116 yards, one touchdown, and two picks during the 2023 season opener, also rushing for 67 yards. Fancher then started the eight games after that before suffering a season-ending injury.

After four total seasons with Group of Five programs, Fancher jumped up to the Power Four level with UCF. He actually won the starting job coming out of fall camp last season, but he suffered an injury during Week 1. Fancher returned last October, making one reserve appearance, but then got hurt the following week again in his second start with the Knights, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Awaits at MSU

Playing in only three games in 2025 gave Fancher the chance to obtain a medical waiver, which is why he's eligible for a sixth season of college football. On3 ranked him 2,182nd overall in the portal, as well as 140th among QBs. His role is comparable to Tommy Schuster's in 2024, who started for a while at North Dakota before transferring to MSU to serve as the backup.

If or when Fancher were to play, he would provide a different skill set from Milivojevic. Fancher ran the ball 25 times (sacks included) during his meeting against Michigan State in the past. His mobility can be his best weapon, whereas Milivojevic is a bit more of a pocket-passer. Fancher has accumulated 1,292 rushing yards across his career.

Michigan State's Cam Fancher throws a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images