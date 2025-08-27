Spartan Commit Adam Shaw Set for Tough Season Debut
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many different commitments in the 2026 class, including one of the main players that they were targeting all along, who they were able to get in their class by being committed to another school.
One of the schools that they were able to get a commitment away from was Rutgers, as they flipped Spartan legacy prospect Adam Shaw, who committed to the program after his official visit to East Lansing, which followed his decommitment from the Scarlet Knights.
Shaw is an excellent linebacker from the state of New Jersey, as he is one of the main players that they were recruiting from the state, and this isn't a typical state that they recruit out of. The state of New Jersey is one of the better states when it comes to certain positions; however, they aren't exactly deep. They are primarily just top-heavy when it comes to the prospects that they have in the class, so for a guy like Shaw to be in the class, it was huge for the Spartans to be able to dip their toes into the state and land him as one of their 22 total commits.
Shaw's commitment to the Michigan State staff was huge for him, as he can now focus solely on his high school football season and his final one at that.
Shaw and Pascack Valley High School are set to begin their season on Thursday when they take on the Union City Eagles.
These two teams match up very well, as the Eagles will be the favorites entering this game, but the Panthers are no slouch. The Panthers are the 50th-best team in New Jersey, according to MaxPreps, while the Eagles are the 26th-best in the state.
This game will be the start of what should be a big senior season for Shaw as he looks to finish his high school career with a bang before making his way to East Lansing.
