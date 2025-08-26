Renaming the 2027 Top QB Target for Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans continue to look for what could be a fair 2027 quarterback as they are looking to bring in the best of the best, and as we go on, it seems more and more as if they are circling down on one prospect in the 2027 recruiting class.
They continue to search offer prospects for many different positions, but the quarterback position is one they feel certain about when it comes to a certain prospect, despite pushing for many different players in the class at the position. The prospect that they have been looking into as exactly the flashiest, but he is still one of the better players in the country at the position and one of the cleanest players in the country, as through two seasons, he has only thrown one interception as a starter.
The player that I'm talking about is Cooper Newman, a quarterback at Sevier County High School in Tennessee, which he helped lead to a state championship last year, and he had a mistake-free season for the most part. He continued to bring what looked to be an electric offense.
To put it in perspective, the Spartans aren't a program who are going to go out and recruit heavily out of the state of Tennessee. There are only a handful of prospects that they will go out and recruit from the state of Tennessee, including one that committed to them back in the 2026 recruiting class, Cory House, who is a prospect based out of Memphis. He is arguably their top 2027 target has a hole and not just in the 2027 quarterback, as they've been looking to get him on campus more and more, and they have been able to get him on campus, which went extremely well when the talented prospect talked with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Newman is joined by many different prospects in the 2027 class at the quarterback position, but the fact that they've been able to circle who could be their top target is very assuring, as he is likely to be one of the guys that commits before he gets down line, with his recruitment. This is a clear-cut path for him to go to Michigan State; however, they still have more teams that they have to beat out, but at this time, they are definitely safe to be called one of, if not the favorite, in his recruitment.
