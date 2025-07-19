EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Michigan State Commit Adam Shaw
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting many different players from all over the nation in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes legacy commit and former Rutgers commit Adam Shaw.
Shaw is a very talented linebacker from the state of New Jersey who resides in the city of Hillsdale and holds offers from many different schools. There were many that were targeting him before he decided to announce his verbal pledge to the Spartans, which was one of the best recruiting victories for the Spartans in the month of June.
The Pascack Valley High School star is one of the better players in the state, as according to 247Sports, he is the 16th-best player in New Jersey. He is a star on the field, but what type of person is he off the field? Shaw recently held an interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss what he is like off the field, along with his common interests and hobbies at this time.
"I’m pretty happy, full of energy, kind and like to help everyone," said Shaw.
There are many different things the talented prospect likes to do, but he doesn't feel he has a "hobby," per se.
"Don’t really have hobbies, but I like to hang out with my friends and play Xbox with them," Shaw said.
Much of what Shaw does is focused on football and doing what he can to become the best player he can be.
"I’m interested in working out and getting better with the goals I’m trying to achieve," Shaw said.
What type of music does Shaw like?
"Music I’m into right now is R&B, hip hop," he said. "Frank Ocean is my favorite artist at the moment."
School was the next topic of discussion. He discussed what is next for him when it comes to college and his plan for schooling.
"I plan on Majoring in Business but somehow incorporating sports into that," Shaw said.
Shaw is the son of former Spartan All-American linebacker Scott Shaw.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our current community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.