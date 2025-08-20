Spartan DB Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
Michigan State has several key players returning from significant injuries going into this season.
Injuries plagued the Spartans last year, especially in the secondary, where they had to rely on others to step up.
One of the players who fell victim to the bug was veteran defensive back Armorion Smith, who played in only seven games after having suffered a season-ending injury the year before.
On top of that, Smith lost his mother, Gala Gilliam, to breast cancer over a year ago, and he would have to look after his five younger siblings.
On Tuesday, College Sports Communicators, The Associated Press and the Fiesta Sports Foundation revealed its 2025 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Pre-Season Watch List, which consisted of 75 players.
Smith was one of them.
The redshirt senior's story was inspiring to many last year, including his coach, Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams.
"You want to talk about inspiring; for him (Smith) to have gone through what he's gone through, and he shows up and he works," Adams said last August. " ... I coach football. He's living life. So, it's an inspiration to see that young man work."
Smith enters his final collegiate season, and after a year of hardships, this will hopefully be a less emotionally taxing year for the veteran as he looks to go out with a bang.
Armorion Smith's collegiate journey
Smith began his collegiate career at Cincinnati, where he redshirted during the Bearcats' run to the College Football Playoff in 2021. He would play in 12 games for the program the following season before transferring to Michigan State.
Smith took the field for just 58 defensive snaps last season but will be expected to take on a more significant role this year. He could even start in next week's home opener against Western Michigan, as senior safety Nikai Martinez's status is up in the air.
Smith's role will be crucial this season as the Spartans' secondary looks to get back to the level of success it was once known for in the early 2010s.
