Key DB Could Be Out for MSU's Home Opener
Michigan State could have a crucial absence for its Week 1 contest against Western Michigan.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith revealed on Monday that senior safety Nikai Martinez "potentially" could miss the home opener on Aug. 29. His injury was not specified.
Aside from that, Smith feels the team is relatively healthy.
"Feeling like we're in a solid space there (with health)," Smith said. "Again, I'll let you know if anything is season(-ending). We've definitely got some bumps, bruises going through camp that way. (Senior tight end Jack) Velling today, getting some reps in team period. He looked ready to continue to go."
Nikai Martinez's history
Martinez comes off his second season with the program, having transferred over from UCF last offseason. He started 12 games at safety last season, totaling 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups. His 51 tackles were the third-most on the team.
Martinez started all 13 games for the Knights in his final season at UCF, recording 54 tackles, 1.5 for loss and three interceptions, with a total of 94 yards returned off of picks.
The veteran defensive back was a four-star prospect from the class of 2022. He saw a lot of action in his first season with the Knights, taking the field for more than 300 defensive snaps as a freshman.
With Martinez's status for Week 1 up in the air, the pressure's on even more now for players to step up in the secondary. The Spartans suffered a number of injuries last season in the defensive backfield and had to rely on depth.
Fortunately for them, they have a lot of that again in that area of the field, with several newcomers and some returners all competing for jobs right now in fall camp.
Michigan State held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and while there's less than two weeks to go until Week 1, competition will be as important as ever in the days leading up to that first game.
That game against Western Michigan is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Spartans will be at home for their first three weeks of the season.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Martinez when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.