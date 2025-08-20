2025 Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott, and Aidan Hutchinson Set as Favorites
A change to the Comeback Player of the Year was made last season, emphasizing that the award should be given to a player who overcomes significant adversity, such as an injury or sickness, to return to successful play the next season. In the past, players like Geno Smith in 2022 and Joe Flacco in 2023 were given the award despite the only adversity they faced being poor play.
As a result, Joe Burrow won the award in 2024 after returning from a season-ending injury he suffered in 2023, instead of Sam Darnold, who had a successful season with the Minnesota Vikings after being a backup for the San Francisco 49ers the season before.
Let's keep that in mind as we look at the top odds to win the award in 2025.
2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds
- Aidan Hutchinson +260
- Dak Prescott +325
- Christian McCaffrey +400
- Trevor Lawrence +500
- J.J. McCarthy +800
- Nick Chubb +1300
- Maxx Crosby +2000
- Stefon Diggs +2500
- Anthony Richardson +2500
- Tua Tagovailoa +3500
- Brandon Aiyuk +4000
- Chris Godwin +4000
- Rashee Rice +5000
- Rashid Shaheed +5000
- Chris Olave +5000
Aidan Hutchinson, Dak Prescott, and Christian McCaffrey Top Odds
Aidan Hutchinson enters the 2025 season as the betting favorite to be named Defensive Player of the Year, but he's also favored to win Comeback Player of the Year. He had 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble before going down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 last year. If he's able to return to the form he showed early in the season in 2024, there's no reason why he won't win the award.
People forget Dak Prescott was the runner-up for MVP in the 2023 season. His 2024 campaign was less than spectacular before going down with an injury in Week 8. Now with an additional weapon to throw to in George Pickens, Prescott has a chance to return to his 2023 form and win this award.
The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, dealt with a calf and Achilles injury early in the season and only made it four games into competition once he returned before suffering a knee injury that took him out for the rest of the campaign. Now with plenty of rest and rehab, he's hoping to return to his 2023 form this season, making him a strong candidate to win the award.
Trevor Lawrence, J.J. McCarthy, and Nick Chubb are the other top names on the odds list.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.