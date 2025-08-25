MSU Athletics, Batt Bring Beloved Tradition Back to Game Days
Michigan State athletic director J Batt has already made significant moves to enhance the gameday experience for Spartan fans in just his short time in his role.
His latest move comes just in time for the Spartans' home opener against Western Michigan on Friday, as Michigan State athletics announced on Monday that it is adding "The Munn Tailgate" to football gamedays. Tailgating on Munn Field had previously been a longstanding tradition before it was banned in 1998.
The site will also host the "517 Beer Garden," which will sell food and beverages.
J Batt's statement
"We're excited to introduce The Munn Tailgate as a pregame destination for Spartans of all ages," Batt said, per a release from Michigan State athletics. "Gameday traditions, including tailgating and the pregame experience, are an important part of what makes Michigan State football gamedays special. I'm confident The Munn Tailgate will quickly become a pregame tradition for many, providing food, drinks and fun for the entire family, and adding to the energy around Spartan Stadium.
"I'm incredibly grateful to President Guskiewicz, his team, and our campus partners (DPPS, IPF, Kellogg Catering, IM Sports and others) for all their work to make The Munn Tailgate a reality."
Batt also posted about the new experience on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"We heard you loud and clear - Munn Field is a part of our game day tradition!" Batt wrote. "With the 517 Beer Garden, tailgating and the @meijer Fan Fest - The Munn Tailgate is the new pregame destination on Spartan football game days for fans of all ages!"
"Michigan State football, the Spartan gameday experience and Spartan tailgating have been a foundation in our lives for more than 30 years," said class of 1994 electrical engineering major Brian Russ, per the release. "What began in the early 1990's on Munn Field with just a few friends and family has grown into a lifelong tradition – a place where bonds were forged, memories were made, and Spartan spirit became part of who we are. Over the years, this tailgate has become so much more than a gathering, it's become an extended family.
"The Spartan gameday experience at Munn Field is unlike any other. My wife, Richelle, and I, along with our entire tailgate family are so excited to start a new tradition at The Munn Tailgate, while honoring all that was awesome about the past. Spartan Nation, this is the new beginning we've all been waiting for! Come experience the magic that happens at Michigan State on Munn Field and let's gather to prepare Spartan football for glory!"
The 517 Beer Garden will open four hours before kick-off.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on these The Munn Tailgate when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.